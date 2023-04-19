Japan Lodges Formal Protest After China Launches Satellite Without Proper Communication

Japan has lodged a formal protest with China over its lack of transparency regarding the recent launch of a weather satellite. Despite the risk of debris from the rocket falling near Japanese waters in the East China Sea, Beijing did not provide sufficient information to Japan prior to the launch. According to a report from Kyodo News, Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi expressed disappointment during a House of Representatives session, stating that Japan had strongly requested a detailed explanation and appropriate response from China before the launch took place on Sunday.

Despite repeated requests from Tokyo, Beijing has not responded to Japan's inquiries, according to a source from the Japanese Foreign Ministry. As of now, there have been no reports of damage caused by debris from the rocket. Prior to the launch, China established no-fly and no-sail zones in the East China Sea due to the potential risk of falling debris. These zones were located north of Taiwan and near the Diaoyu Islands, which are administered by Japan and referred to as the Senkaku Islands. The latter area covers a part of Japan's claimed economic exclusive zone, adding to the geopolitical tensions in the region.

The development comes at a time of high tensions

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno stated on Thursday that Tokyo had called on China to prioritise the safety of Japanese vessels in the area. The launch of the satellite comes at a time of escalating tensions between the United States and China over Taiwan, a democratic island that Beijing claims as its territory and has threatened to unite with the mainland by force if necessary. Tensions were further heightened after a recent meeting in Los Angeles between Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and US House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy, prompting China to conduct military drills in response. The situation underscores the geopolitical complexities and potential flashpoints in the region.