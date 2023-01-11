After China decided to suspend issuance of visas to Japanese citizens in response to Japan's mandatory testing for Chinese passengers, Tokyo has formally lodged a protest with Beijing. Japan chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno characterised the move as an act of revenge rather than a public health measure and requested China reverse the decision, reported the Guardian. “It is regrettable that China unilaterally has taken visa suspension action for reasons other than steps for the coronavirus,” he said on Wednesday.

Japan protested the move through diplomatic channels, Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi told reporters in Argentina. “It is extremely regrettable that China has restricted visa issuances,” he said, adding that Japan would respond appropriately while watching China’s outbreak and how much information the government shares about it. A Japanese Foreign Ministry official said earlier that it would be “regrettable” if restrictions were imposed, reported AP citing an anonymous official.

China halts visas for Japan in COVID-19 spat

Chinese embassies stopped issuing new visas for South Koreans and Japanese on Tuesday in apparent retaliation for COVID-19 measures recently imposed by those countries on travelers from China. It wasn’t clear whether China would expand the visa suspensions to other countries that have imposed virus testing on passengers from China following its COVID-19 surge, reported AP. The embassies in Tokyo and Seoul announced the suspensions in brief online notices.

China’s embassy in Tokyo said only that visa issuance had been suspended. The announcements appeared to apply only to new applicants, with nothing about people currently holding visas.

On Wednesday, South Korea’s foreign minister Park Jin described China’s decision to halt the issue of short-term visas as “deeply regrettable”. China’s suspensions were announced in brief online statements by its embassies in the respective countries, with the South Korea notice saying it would continue until Seoul lifted its “discriminatory entry measures” against Chinese travellers.

(with AP inputs)