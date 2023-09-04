Japan May Dissolve Moonies Church Following Ex-PM Shinzo Abe's Assassination: Report

Japan's government is reportedly considering seeking court orders to dissolve the Unification church, often colloquially referred to as the "Moonies." This drastic step follows the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in July last year, according to numerous local reports.

The Kyodo news agency cited an unnamed government source, indicating that the church might face a court-ordered dissolution as early as next month. However, this would depend on the completion of an ongoing inquiry into the group's controversial fundraising activities.

The Asahi Shimbun newspaper quoted undisclosed sources suggesting that the government believes dissolution is appropriate due to the church's alleged engagement in "vicious, organised, and continued" activities, which appear to outweigh considerations of religious freedoms enshrined in Japan's constitution.

Legal Basis for Dissolution

Under Japan's religious corporations law, a court can issue a dissolution order if an organisation commits acts that are "clearly recognised as being substantially detrimental to public welfare." Organisations that are dissolved lose their status as religious corporations, leading to the loss of exemptions from corporate and property taxes, as well as taxes on income from monetary offerings, according to the Mainichi Shimbun.

While dissolution is on the horizon, there is a possibility that the Unification church could reemerge under a different identity. The example of the Aum doomsday cult, which renamed itself Aleph after losing its religious legal entity status in 1995, demonstrates that such organisations can continue to operate under new guises, continuing recruitment and fundraising efforts, according to the justice ministry.

Government's Ongoing Investigation and Political Ties

The government has been conducting a comprehensive investigation into the Unification church, formally known as the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, particularly focussing on its fundraising activities. Simultaneously, it grapples with a scandal involving the group's connections to Japanese politicians, notably members of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's decision to consider dissolution may be aimed at quelling criticism of his party's ties to the church, as reported by the Asahi. In the aftermath of Abe's tragic death, the media exposed evidence of LDP politicians, and a smaller number of opposition MPs, having affiliations with the group, ranging from giving speeches at church-sponsored events to enlisting followers for election campaigns.

However, some members of Kishida's party have expressed reservations about dissolution, fearing potential accusations of trampling on religious freedoms.

Abe's Assassination and the Motive Behind It

Shinzo Abe, whose grandfather, former Prime Minister Nobusuke Kishi, played a role in the Unification church's establishment in Japan during the 1960s, was assassinated in July 2022. The assailant, Tetsuya Yamagami, who is set to face trial on murder and other charges next year, claimed to harbor a grudge against the Unification church and Abe.

Yamagami underwent a lengthy psychiatric evaluation, during which he revealed that he targeted Abe, whom he shot at close range with a homemade weapon at an election rally, due to his family's ties with the Moonies. His mother, a church member, had donated more than 100 million yen (£542,000) to the group two decades earlier, leading to his family's financial difficulties.

Testimony from former members, court rulings in civil lawsuits, and church documents have shed light on the Unification church's significant financial demands through "spiritual sales." These practices involve pressuring followers into purchasing items, such as vases, at exorbitant prices.

Global Presence and Controversy

Founded in South Korea in 1954 by the self-proclaimed messiah Sun Myung Moon, the Unification church has established a global presence, with Japan serving as fertile ground for conversions and financial contributions. The group claims to have approximately 100,000 active believers in Japan and has collected nearly $1 billion in donations since 1987. It has also generated 35,000 compensation claims, according to the National Network of Lawyers Against Spiritual Sales, which represents individuals who allege financial harm due to the church.

Notably, Japan has around 180,000 registered religious organisations, but only two have received dissolution orders in the past: the Aum Supreme Truth doomsday cult, responsible for a deadly sarin attack on the Tokyo subway in 1995, and the Myokakuji temple group, whose leaders faced allegations of defrauding their followers.