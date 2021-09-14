Japan Mulling A Heavier Punishment For Online Bullying, Says Justice Minister

Amid growing calls to tackle cyberbullying in the country, Japan's Justice Minister Yohko Kamikawa on Tuesday said that the government intends to adopt a heavier prison sentence as part of the penalty for online insults, reported Kyodo news. Speaking at a press conference, Kamikawa said she would ask her advisory council to look into the suggestion to impose a one-year prison sentence or a fine of up to ¥3,00,000 ($2,725) for such crimes.

At the moment, the penalty against these insults carries a sentence of less than a month in prison or a fine of less than ¥10,000. The Justice Ministry is also considering extending the one-year statute of limitations for such crimes to three years. The death of 22-year-old Hana Kimura, a professional wrestler and cast member of the popular Netflix reality show "Terrace House," in May 2020, was one of the important examples of high-profile celebrity in Japan who sufferred through cyberbullying. She committed suicide after receiving receiving nasty messages on social media, according to the report by Kyodo news.

It should be mentioned that two men in the prefectures of Osaka and Fukui were fined ¥ 9,000 each in connection with Kimura's death, but there were concerns that the sentences were too lenient. In Japan, defamation is punishable by a three-year prison sentence or a fine of up to ¥ 5,00,000 for making a false allegation about a specific action. There have been urgent calls to address the situation because the country's Penal Code's rules on insults have not been substantially revised since the statute was adopted in 1907. On Thursday, September 16, The advisory panel is slated to discuss how to strike a delicate balance between free speech and stricter online abuse legislation.

Japan simplifies court procedures to assist victims of cyberbullying

After Kimura's suicide, the a law was passed in April establishing a simplified court procedure to assist victims of cyberbullying in identifying people who make defamatory online statements. Cyberbullying victims will only have to go through one court action to identify those who publish nasty posts online under the new law, which is slated to come in effect by the next year, saving them time and money. It should be mentioned that to acquire information on their harassers, victims currently need to go through at least two court proceedings - one against social media operators and the other against internet service providers. Under the revised law, login records of online harassers will be subject to disclosure. According to the current law in place, only identities and addresses of harassers can be revealed, according to Kyodo news.

