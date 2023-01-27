Japan Mulling Aid For Building Bomb Shelters As North Korea Escalates Missile Tests

The Japanese government is considering providing assistance to the Japanese citizens for building bomb shelters in order to facilitate better protection for the population amid the increased missile attacks by the regime of North Korea. In a reform that the Kishida-led government is planning to make in its National Security Strategy, the Japanese homes, domestic places, and public facilities will be equipped with bomb shelters, the Japan-based newspaper, Nikkei Asia reported.

A study will be published for the fiscal year 2023 to determine the costs of the project, and the technical requirements, as Japan plans to equip more commercial buildings and homes with bomb shelters. Tokyo plans to sign contracts with more subsidies and businesses to implement the plan. As the North Korean regime has intensified the testing of a barrage of missiles more frequently, the Japanese government is mulling civil defense for the protection of its citizens.

Fears over North Korea's anti US rhetorics

The public has been resorting to building safe underground shelters, or bomb shelters outside of homes, worrying that an attack by North Korea might jeopardize their safety as relations between the two countries have deteriorated over recent months. Japanese are now worrying about a potential North Korean missile attack over the communist regime's intense rhetoric against the United States. Japan hosts US' largest military bases and owing to its proximity to North Korea, citizens have been ordering specialized nuclear fallout shelters fearing a possibility of an escalation.

Under Japan's new updated National Security Strategy, the government will ensure that the citizens have access to various types of evacuation facilities and shelters amid Pyongyang's repeated ballistic missile tests and military provocations. Japan already has 52,490 designated temporary evacuation facilities for its citizens, and of these, 1,591 are situated underground. There have been no clear guidelines about what could be qualified as a shelter but the centers would require a decontamination facility.

According to the Japan Nuclear Shelter Association, it will cost the Kishida government hundreds of thousands of dollars to convert the basement of commercial buildings into bomb shelters. Some countries have mandated setting up underground bomb shelters such as Singapore. All newly constructed houses are supposed to have security rooms with reinforced walls to be able to withstand an attack impact. Switzerland has an estimated 370,000 shelters for a population of 9 million. The US ran a program for construction of the bomb shelters in public buildings during the Cold War era, but the policy was scrapped in the 1970s.