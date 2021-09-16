Japan Mulling To Convene Special Parliamentary Session To Elect New PM On Oct 4

The Japanese government is considering calling an extraordinary parliamentary session on October 4 to elect Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's successor, as the battle among the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's candidates heated up, reported Kyodo News on Thursday. As the LDP and its junior coalition partner Komeito dominate the powerful House of Representatives, the winner of the LDP's leadership race on September 29 is expected to be voted in as the next Prime Minister. After less than a year in office, incumbent Prime Minister Suga abruptly announced his resignation last week, amid rising criticism over his COVID-19 response. He said that he would no longer contest any elections for his party. The forthcoming general election might be held as early as November 7 if the special session is convened on October 4 and the new Prime Minister delivers a policy statement in the same week as is customary, followed by questioning from opposition leaders the very next week, according to Kyodo News.

The main Opposition party, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDPJ) released its general election campaign manifesto last week, promising to craft a supplementary budget of at least 30 trillion yen ($270 billion) to help individuals and businesses affected by the pandemic. If elected, the CDPJ would also form a new team reporting directly to the Prime Minister to guide the government's COVID-19 response, said Leader of Opposition Yukio Edano at a press conference. Meanwhile, Taro Kono, Japan's former foreign and defence minister who is now the minister of administrative reform, has announced that he will run for the ruling LDP's leadership. Besides, Fumio Kishida, the former Foreign Minister, and Sanae Takaichi, the former Minister of Internal Affairs, have both shown interest in running for the top post. However, Kono has the most public support among the contenders, according to opinion polls, as reported by Sputnik.

Japan's PM criticised for failing to contain the spread of coronavirus

It's worth noting that earlier this year, Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga was heavily criticized for being unduly optimistic about vaccination efficacy and for holding the Olympics and Paralympics despite mounting public anxiety. COVID-19 cases in Tokyo have risen since the games began, according to The Associated Press (AP). It also stated that support for the Suga-led administration had dropped to below 30% in August, down from almost 70% in September last year. In his monthly radio show last month, Japanese novelist Haruki Murakami had slammed PM Suga for failing to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country. He accused Suga of neglecting the COVID outbreak and public concerns about the pandemic, reported The AP.

Image: AP