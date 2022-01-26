Japan Mulling To Evacuate Citizens From Ukraine Amid Border Tensions With Russia: Report

Amid fears over the Russian military aggression, Japan is planning to evacuate its citizens from Ukraine. Japanese government sources told Kyodo News that the government is considering evacuating its nationals from Ukraine after the US also warned Americans against travelling to Ukraine and also announced its decision to evacuate its embassy staff from the country. Japanese authorities have also reportedly urged its citizens residing in Ukraine to be prepared for any possible development in the situation.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, around 250 Japanese citizens including the family of embassy officials reside in Ukraine. A senior ministry official told Kyodo News that the Japanese government is also mulling to moving its citizens out of Ukraine like the US citing the situation in the country which they have insisted is "changing rapidly" in Ukraine. Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno has informed that they have told the Japanese citizens in Ukraine to be ready for any 'unforeseen' circumstances.

Addressing a press conference, the top government spokesperson highlighted that they will monitor the situation in Ukraine and will take the decision on the measures needed while working with the United States and other countries. In recent months, the tensions between Russia and Ukraine have drastically escalated with the military buildup by Russia. As per the news report, approximately 100,000 Russian troops are present along the border with Ukraine. Even though NATO and US held talks with Moscow in a bid to reduce tensions, however, there has been no progress seen through the talks.

US approves 'voluntary departure' of American govt employees in Ukraine

On January 24, the US State Department approved the “voluntary departure” of American government employees at the US Embassy in Ukraine. The US State Department ordered the departure of the family members of US Embassy officials. According to the US Embassy in Ukraine, the ‘Voluntary departure’ or ‘authorised departure’ means that the US officials are given an option to depart “if they wish” as their “departure is not required”.

According to the statement, the State Department has taken the decision "due to continued Russian efforts to destabilize the country and undermine the security of Ukrainian citizens and others visiting or residing in Ukraine." The US State Department has issued a Level Four travel advisory for Ukraine which means that the people cannot travel to Ukraine due to threats of Russian military action against Ukraine.

The United States’ steadfast commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity remains stronger than ever. Read the Embassy's full statement here: https://t.co/KIyJ3ouHBa — U.S. Embassy Kyiv (@USEmbassyKyiv) January 24, 2022

Image: AP