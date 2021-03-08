Japan Mulls Military Response Against China's Increased Activity Near Senkaku: Report

Japan is reportedly considering a response to increased Chinese activity near the Tokyo-administered Senkaku islands, also known as the Diaoyu Islands in mainland China. According to reports, China has stepped up its presence near the disputed islands from twice a month last year to twice a week in 2021. This comes after China imposed a new law in February, giving its coast guards permission to open fire on foreign vessels that are deemed a threat to its sovereignty.

Tokyo is alarmed

Latest reports suggest that Tokyo is alarmed by the increased Chinese activity in the East China Sea and is considering ramping up its military presence near the islands. Both China and Japan claim Senkaku islands as their own territory, with the Chinese military asserting its control by repeatedly entering the contested waters.

The concern in Japan has increased in the recent past, particularly because of Article 9 of the Japanese constitution that prevents the country's Self-Defence Forces (SDF) from engaging in violent responses to settle international disputes. The calls to amend the Article, and in some cases to entirely remove it, have intensified lately.

A Japanese official said the Self-Defence Forces can use weapons as law enforcement if Chinese coast guards keep entering Tokyo's territorial waters, news agency ANI cited SCMP as saying. However, it is unlikely that Japan will use force to tackle the dispute with China as it is already in contact with the United States, Britain, and Canada to discuss a diplomatic response.

Japan is not the only country concerned by China’s new coast guard law. Several countries, including Taiwan, Brunei, Malaysia, Vietnam, and the Philippines have disputes with China in the South China Sea and are concerned about misuse of the law by the Chinese authorities to assert its dominance in the region.

(With inputs from ANI)