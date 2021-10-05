Japan Negotiating With Merck & Co To Procure Oral Medicine For COVID Treatment

The Japanese administration is in talks with American pharmaceutical giant Merck & Co. to procure an oral COVID medicine that helps patients with mild symptoms. According to Japan Times, the country’s Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare is awaiting the drug’s approval from US regulators and is expected to immediately ink a deal with manufacturers once FDA gives a go-ahead. Notably, several pharmaceuticals including Osaka based Shionogi Inc., are trying to develop an oral treatment for COVID.

The anti-viral drug Molnupiravir prevents viruses from entering or multiplying inside the human body. At present, health officials in Japan have okayed two anti-COVID drugs-casirivimab and imdevimab-both of which are administered intravenously. With Molnupiravir, Tokyo expects to ease the pressure on the already embattled healthcare system.

“An oral drug that can be used at home for those suffering from mild symptoms may be developed by the end of this year, and we are in negotiations for its utilization as soon as it is approved,” Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told reproters last week.

Molnupiravir cuts deaths by half

The pharmaceutical claims that the drug considerably mitigates severe symptoms of lethal respiratory infection. Basing its conclusion on an interim analysis of clinical trials across Japan, Europe and the US, Merck &Co. said that the drug halved the likelihood of hospitalization or deaths in the patients. Substantiating its claim further, the pharma giant stated that only 7.3% of people were admitted to hospital or died after consuming molnupiravir as compared to 14.1% who were administered a placebo.

Japan is not only trying to ramp up measures against COVID by procuring drugs from foreign states but has also bolstered investments to develop them indigenously. In August, the Japanese government declared that it would allocate reserve funds worth 1.4 trillion yen ($13 billion) to procure additional COVID-19 vaccines and medicines. As per reports, the amount would be invested to purchase supplementary vaccines and medicines deemed mandatory to smoothen the slugging vaccine rollout in the country, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told during a press meet.

Japan has decided to secure enough drugs and vaccines for the "antibody cocktail treatment," Suga said during the conference. Earlier, Japan had invested over 800 billion yen (700 billion dollars) to ensure sufficient jabs for the Japanese population. The allocated fund also included over 200 billion yen reserved for the "antibody cocktail treatment," Finance Minister Taro Aso echoed PM Suga's statement at a press conference.

Image: AP/Representative/Pixabay