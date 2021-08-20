Japan Not Considering Recognizing Taliban As Afghanistan's Govt Amid 'uncertain Situation'

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato on August 20 informed that the Japanese government is not considering recognising the Taliban as the legitimate government in Afghanistan. Addressing a press briefing, Katsunobu Kato said that the Japanese government will make decisions based on national interests, according to ANI. Kato added that the decision would be made in cooperation with other countries involved including the United States.

Japan not considering to recognise Taliban as legitimate government

Speaking at a press briefing, Katsunobu Kato informed that the situation in Afghanistan was "too uncertain". Earlier, Japanese authorities had evacuated staff and nationals from its embassy in Kabul after the Taliban had taken over the Afghanistan capital on August 15. In the joint statement, the nations called on "all parties" to safeguard the departure of foreign nationals and Afghans who wish to leave Afghanistan.

"The situation now is too uncertain, so that any forecasts would be untimely," ANI quoted Kato as saying in the press briefing.

The joint statement added that airports and border crossings must remain open for people to leave the war-torn country. More than 60 countries, including the US and the UK, have issued a joint statement saying that the Afghan people “deserve to live in safety, security and dignity” and that security and civil order should be immediately restored. The joint statement added that people who hold positions of power across Afghanistan bear "responsibility and accountability for the protection of human life and property".

Taliban takeover

It is worth mentioning that on August 15, the Taliban took over Afghanistan as they captured the country's capital, Kabul. On Sunday, several government officials and legislators, including President Ashraf Ghani, fled the country, leaving the country's civilians at their fate. In an effort to escape the Taliban, panic and chaos scenes were observed at Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport. Thousands of people tried to flee from Afghanistan at the earliest, fearing the return of the Taliban's brutal rule. Heart-wrenching clips of thousands of civilians, who are desperate to leave the war-torn country since the Taliban took control of the city, has surfaced online.

IMAGE: AP

Inputs from ANI