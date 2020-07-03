Japan Won't Reintroduce State Of Emergency As Coronavirus Cases Rise In Tokyo

Even with a surge in confirmed coronavirus cases in Tokyo, Japan reportedly plans not to reintroduce a state of emergency. While speaking to international media reporters, the Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga informed that the new cases in the country are mostly among people in their 20s and 30s. He also said that the government doesn’t need to impose restrictions again because the number of serious cases is declining as well.

According to reports, Tokyo has been recording over 50 cases daily over the last week. The capital city on June 3 also reported more than 120 confirmed cases, which is up 107 the day before. While the state of emergency in the country was lifted on May 25, the officials reportedly said that the deadly infection is mainly spreading among the nightlife workers.

As per Johns Hopkins University tally, Japan currently has over 19,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and the deadly virus has claimed nearly 977 lives in the country. With government ending the state of emergency, the citizens are now allowed to return to work, bars and restaurants are also allowed to reopen, however, with social distancing measures. The easing of restrictions also comes as Japan’s economy has been hardest-hit by the pandemic.

While several critics believe that the government’s push to relax precautions even with an increase in the number of cases is about choosing the economy over health concerns, it was also noted that Japan, whose economy has been long stagnant, needs to open up businesses in a bid to avoid sliding deeper into the recession. In a bid to revive the economy, Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe last month also lifted restrictions on domestic flight travels.

Domestic flight set to restart

Japan’s two big airlines, ANA Holding and Japan Airlines Co., are set to restart some domestic flights. The airlines, however, also reportedly said that flight schedules will still only be half of what they had planned before the pandemic. According to an international media report, Japan is currently in discussion to allow some travel from Vietnam, Thailand, Australia and New Zealand.

As Abe is in discussion with countries where the infection levels have tapered down, he also reportedly announced conditions for visitors. As per reports, the conditions include conducting COVID nuclei acid tests before travelling to Japan and installing a location app. Moreover, visitors will also have to provide their travel plans in advance.

(Image: AP)

