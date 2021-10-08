Last Updated:

Japan: Number Of Injured In 5.9 Magnitude Tremor Rises To 52; No Deaths Reported So Far

On October 8, the number of people injured as a result of a severe earthquake in Japan's Greater Tokyo Area rose to 52, according to various media reports

Japan

Image: AP


The number of people injured in an earthquake in Japan's Greater Tokyo Area rose to 52 o October 8, according to various media reports. Twelve individuals were hurt in Tokyo, 11 in Saitama, 14 in Chiba and Kanagawa, and one in Ibaraki, as per an NHK report. According to previous accounts, 32 people were hurt, with three of them in critical condition.

A strong earthquake shook Japan's capital region on October 7 evening. Its magnitude was initially calculated at 6.1, but it was later lowered to 5.9. As a result of the tremor, 368,000 individuals were affected by transportation disruptions. During the crisis, approximately 55,000 elevators in Tokyo and neighbouring prefectures were shut down.

Transportation disrupted after earthquake

The epicentre of the 5.9 magnitude earthquake was in Chiba prefecture, Kyodo news reported, citing Japanese authorities. The powerful tremor has brought train lines to a standstill, as well as causing occasional power outages. The East Japan Railway Co., popularly known as JR East, resumed train services the next morning, although due to delays, some passengers were forced to wait at stations.

To reduce congestion, the railroad authorities at a station in Saitama Prefecture enforced access limits. Furthermore, the Nippori Toneri Liner, a driverless transit system, has been suspended since the train derailed on Thursday, October 7.

Three people severely hurt as train derails

Three people on the Nippori Toneri Liner were hurt after three cars derailed, according to Kyodo News. Officials reported that two people in Saitama Prefecture and one in Chiba Prefecture were among those who suffered serious injuries.

The tremor on October 7 was the strongest felt in central Tokyo since the March 2011 earthquake that triggered a tsunami. Fumio Kishida, Japan's incoming Prime Minister, took to Twitter to warn people to verify the latest information and take precautions to protect their lives. "Please take measures to save your life while checking the newest information," his post read.

Japan is located in the Ring of Fire, a seismically active zone where large earthquakes occur on a regular basis. The Fukushima nuclear power plant accident was caused by a 9.0 magnitude earthquake and tsunami that struck Japan in 2011. The earthquake killed approximately 15,000 people.

(With inputs from agencies, Image: AP)

