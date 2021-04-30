Japan Offers Aid To India In Time Of 'greatest Need'; Sends Ventilators & Other Supplies

As India continues to reel under the unprecedented second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Japan decided to offer medical aid to the nation. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Ambassador of Japan to India Satoshi Suzuki wrote, "Japan stands with India in her greatest times of need. We have decided to proceed with the procedure to provide 300 oxygen generators and 300 ventilators."

Japan stands with India in her greatest time of need. We have decide to proceed with the procedure to provide 300 oxygen generators & 300 ventilators. — Satoshi Suzuki (@EOJinIndia) April 30, 2021

India continues to receive international aid to battle COVID-19

The first of several emergency COVID-19 relief shipments from the United States has arrived in India! Building on over 70 years of cooperation, the United States stands with India as we fight the COVID-19 pandemic together. #USIndiaDosti pic.twitter.com/OpHn8ZMXrJ — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) April 30, 2021

On Friday morning, a US government assistance flight containing the first of several emergency COVID relief shipments arrived in the National Capital. The US Embassy in India took to its official Twitter handle and wrote, "Building on over 70 years of cooperation, the United States stands with India as we fight the COVID-19 pandemic." More such flights containing oxygen support, oxygen concentrators, oxygen generation units, PPE kits, vaccine-manufacturing supplied, rapid diagnostic tests, therapeutics and public health assistance are expected to reach India in India.

ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ðŸ‡¬ðŸ‡§

Grateful to UK for the third shipment containing 280 oxygen concentrators that arrived early this morning. Reflects our shared commitment to fighting the pandemic.@HCI_London @UKinIndia — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) April 30, 2021

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi took to Twitter and informed that the United Kingdom's third shipment has also reached India. He said, "Grateful for the third shipment containing 280 oxygen concentrators that arrives early this morning. Reflects our shared commitment to fighting the pandemic."

On Friday, Arindam Bagchi also informed that India's EU partner Romania has also sent medical aid to help the country battle the pandemic. Consignment from Romania contains 80 oxygen concentrators and 75 oxygen cylinders.

ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ ðŸ‡·ðŸ‡´

Taking forward our warm & friendly relations. Thank our EU partner Romania for their support with consignment containing 80 oxygen concentrators and 75 oxygen cylinders. @eoiromania pic.twitter.com/QLw2G3OWa2 — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) April 30, 2021

Besides Romania, the UK, the USA and Japan, India has also received medical help from several other countries including Ireland, Hongkong and many others.

India's Current COVID-19 situation

India has so far recorded over 1,83,76,524 positive cases, out of which, 1,50,86,878 have successfully recovered and 2,04,832 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 3,79,257 new cases, 2,69,507 fresh recoveries and 3645 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the country is 30,84,814.

(Image: PTI, ANI)