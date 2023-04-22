Japan Okays First Oral Abortion Pill, But Overpricing & Consent Rule Remain A Challenge

On Friday, a Japanese health ministry panel approved the country’s first abortion pill, which would provide a surgical alternative to conducting abortions in the country. According to The Japan Times, the move by the Japanese administration came amid a rising call to make women’s productive rights more accessible. The panel approved the sale of a British manufacturing company’s abortion pill called Mefeego. The move also came as a surprise since the country has been witnessing a declining birth rate in recent years. The decision was taken after a secondary panel reviewed 12,000 public comments that were collected online.

The ministry made it clear that the approval document will now sit at the table of the Japanese health ministry for a stamp of approval. According to The Japan Times, abortion pills have been available in over 80 nations and the Japanese administration has been criticised for lagging behind. In 2021, British drug manufacturer Linepharma filed for approval to sell their Mefeego pill pack in the country. However, it is important to note that the final approval of the sale of pills in the country still remains in the hands of the Japanese health ministry.

Pricing and the issue of consent remain a matter of concern

According to The Japan Times, the issue of overpricing and controversial rules about consent will remain a matter of concern. It was on Friday, the Pharmaceutical Affairs Council discussed whether to approve the manufacturing and sales of Mefeego drug. The pill pack will comprise two types of drugs, mifepristone and misoprostol and is intended to be taken orally within the first nine weeks of pregnancy. The government would also create guidelines for physicians to provide proper public information on the drug. “It’s important that they help patients understand what is safe and what is not, enabling them to make their own decision,” Kumi Tsukahara, the director of the Reproductive Health Rights Literacy Institute, told The Japan Times.

The debate over pricing will emerge as Mefeego will not be covered by Japan’s national health insurance. Without insurance, the cost of the pill might turn out to be higher than surgical abortion. Hence, many believe that the cost of the drug could make it inaccessible to some people. Another factor is the consent issue. In Japan’s Mental Health Act, a woman is required to have a spousal consent. The exception to this act is if the spouse is unknown or if the woman is not unmarried. With the pill in the picture, it will become hard to determine whether the spouse has given consent to the abortion. While the prevalence of these hindrances cannot be denied, the move can be considered a step towards making abortion rights more accessible to Japanese women.