Japan Okays Moderna's COVID-19 Booster Jab To Be Administered At 6 Month Interval: Report

On Wednesday, a panel led by Japan's health ministry approved the administration of Moderna Inc.'s COVID-19 booster shots after at least six months following the second vaccine dose, Kyodo News reported. The booster dose will contain half of the 0.5 millilitres utilised in the first two doses. Following Pfizer Inc.'s approval last month, US biotechnology firm Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine is the second to be approved for use as booster doses in Japan.

Japan has set 'in principal' eight-month gap between the second dose and a booster but has been attempting to bring the third shots amid escalating fear from the recently detected Omicron variant of the coronavirus. However, despite the fact that several cases of the variant have been detected in Japan, daily infections in the country have stayed below 200 for the last few weeks. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., which is in charge of the Moderna vaccine's sales and distribution in Japan, had requested for approval last month to provide the third shot at an interval of six months.

Japan expected to give fast-track certification for Moderna's booster jab

According to the Kyodo News report, Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare is expected to give the drugmaker's vaccine fast-track certification for use as booster doses as early as Thursday (December 16). The booster doses, which will be offered free of charge, are planned to be used in the public rollout, beginning in January, and for the workplace in March.

Next year, Japan will receive 50 million doses of Moderna. However, because the dosage for booster shots will be halved, the supply will provide at least 1.5 times more shots. Early this month, the government began administering third doses of Pfizer's vaccine to healthcare professionals, which will be made available for the elderly population in several municipalities in the month of January, Kyodo News reported.

Japan's health ministry to discuss COVID-treating drug Molnupiravir

It is pertinent to mention here that the country's health ministry is also expected to hold a special meeting to decide whether to approve Molnupiravir, an oral COVID-19 medicine manufactured by US pharmaceutical giant Merck & Co.

If authorised, the antiviral medicine, which reportedly stops the coronavirus from entering or growing in the body, might be the first of its kind in Japan. According to MSD K.K., the company's Japanese arm, Molnupiravir is likely effective against the Omicron variant. The United Kingdom became the first country in the world to authorise the use of the medicine early last month.

(Image: AP/Pixabay)