Japan Outrightly Dismisses Media Reports That It May Join AUKUS Alliance

There were reports that Japan has been offered to join the AUKUS security alliance which includes Australia, the United States and the United Kingdom. However, on Wednesday, Japan refuted the claims stating that the country has not been invited to join AUKUS. The alliance was formally inaugurated on September 16, 2021, by the US, UK and Australia, and is considered a response to China's continuous domination in the Indo-Pacific region.

Japanese newspaper Sankei Shimbun on Tuesday reported that the US, UK, and Australia were inquiring about Japan's participation in AUKUS. It stated that the three allies planned to incorporate Japanese technological skills in the development of hypersonic missiles and to improve the electronic warfare capabilities of the alliance. It also claimed that there are expectations for synergistic impacts with Japanese technological skills in high technology domains including cyber, artificial intelligence (AI), and quantum technology.

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary refutes the claims

It further said that the Japanese government is "enthusiastic" about joining AUKUS, but, the country planned to carefully analyse the ramifications of membership given existing security ties with the three states. However, Hirokazu Matsuno, who is Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary, told reporters on Wednesday that his country had not been invited to join AUKUS and that there is no fact in the Sankei Shimbun report. However, Japan has expressed support for AUKUS' efforts to build hypersonic and "counter-hypersonic" weapons.

Matsuno stated that Japan supports and considers meaningful AUKUS initiatives to further expand cooperation in a wide range of fields, including security and defence. He further said that to actualize a free and open Indo-Pacific, Japan will continue to expand collaboration with significant partners in many ways, including the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom, according to Express.

Alliance continues to collaborate in order to secure the Indo-Pacific region

In the meanwhile, the alliance continues to collaborate in order to secure the Indo-Pacific region. Earlier, it stated that the three countries would combine resources in areas like artificial intelligence and long-range attack capability. The United States and the United Kingdom are also collaborating to create a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines for the Royal Australian Navy, according to media reports. AUKUS members stated last week that they would collaborate on hypersonic and counter-hypersonic weapon development.

