Japan: People Enjoy Cherry Blossom Season With Full Fervour Despite COVID-19 Concerns

People, while boating, enjoy the view of Cherry blossom at the Chidorigafuchi palace moat in Tokyo.
Streets remain filled as people walk across the roads under a canopy of cherry blossoms in Tokyo.
Taking precautions against the virus, people wearing masks walk on a sidewalk under a shades of cherry blossoms in Tokyo.
Savouring the beautiful view, people stop to click pictures as they walk under a cover of cherry blossoms in Tokyo.
Face masks were common among all the visitors witnessing Cherry blossoms in full blush at the Zojoji temple in Tokyo.
A woman wearing a traditional Kimono outfit glances at a canopy of cherry blossoms as she passes through a pedestrian bridge.