Japan: People Enjoy Cherry Blossom Season With Full Fervour Despite COVID-19 Concerns

People across Japan are celebrating the peak cherry blossom viewing season just one week after the COVID-19 restrictions were lifted.

Written By
Purnima Mishra
People, while boating, enjoy the view of Cherry blossom at the Chidorigafuchi palace moat in Tokyo. 

People wear masks while enjoying the view of seasonal cherry blossoms at Tokyo's Sumida Park.

People wearing face masks take stroll under Cherry blossoms at the Zojoji temple in Tokyo.

People enjoying themselves, take a selfie together, at the Chidorigafuchi Park in Tokyo.

Streets remain filled as people walk across the roads under a canopy of cherry blossoms in Tokyo. 

Taking precautions against the virus, people wearing masks walk on a sidewalk under a shades of cherry blossoms in Tokyo.

Savouring the beautiful view, people stop to click pictures as they walk under a cover of cherry blossoms in Tokyo.

Face masks were common among all the visitors witnessing Cherry blossoms in full blush at the Zojoji temple in Tokyo.

A woman wearing a traditional Kimono outfit glances at a canopy of cherry blossoms as she passes through a pedestrian bridge.

People abide by COVID-19 restrictions while enjoying the Cherry blossom in full bloom at the Zojoji temple in Tokyo.

Tags: Japan, COVID-19, Cherry Blossom Season
