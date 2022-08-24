Japan Plans To Build next-generation Nuclear Power Reactors To Decrease Carbon Emissions

In a significant shift from the government's no new nuclear energy policy, Japan is planning to build next-generation nuclear power facilities to achieve its objectives of decreasing carbon emissions and ensuring a reliable supply of electricity. The plan is expected to be announced during a conference on industrial transformation and decarbonization on Wednesday, August 24, Kyodo News reported citing sources. According to reports, the plan is also likely to consider extending the maximum service period for the nation's current nuclear reactors beyond 60 years.

The country's Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry has been examining the development of next-generation nuclear power plants. Earlier the ministry released the anticipated development process of upgrading reactors with improved safety characteristics in the 2030s. In order to extend their operational life, the Japanese government is also likely to consider about excluding the time when nuclear power plants were shut down for inspection by the Nuclear Regulation Authority (NRA). However, such an extension would raise questions about the security of older, accident-prone reactors, sources told Kyodo News.

After the huge earthquake and tsunami that caused the Fukushima disaster in 2011, Japan implemented stronger safety regulations that, in principle, limited the lifespan of nuclear reactors to 40 years. However, if safety improvements are made and a reactor passes regulatory inspection, operation for an additional 20 years could be possible. According to reports, Japan has set a goal for the share of nuclear power generation in its electricity supply at 20 to 22% in fiscal 2030. Notably, at least 17 nuclear power plants already passed the screening and, out of them, 10 have resumed their operations.

Japan intends to restart at least nine more reactors by this winter

The remaining seven continued to be closed due to difficulties in getting approval from regional authorities as they wait for safety measures to be undertaken. The administration is likely to explore options for restarting these reactors as soon as feasible next year. According to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, the country intends to restart at least nine more reactors by this winter in anticipation of a predicted electricity crisis. In June 2021, the No. 3 unit at the Kansai Electric Power Co. Mihama facility in Fukui Prefecture became the nation's first reactor to operate for more than 40 years under the new regulations.

