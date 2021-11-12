Japan Plans To Obtain 1.6 Million COVID Tablets And Increase Hospitalisation Capacity

Local media reveals that the Japanese government will secure 1.6 million doses of COVID oral medication and enhance the virus infected patient hospitalisation capacity by 30% compared to the peak level this summer, as per the reports of Xinhua. The Japanese government has reached an agreement with Merck & Co. of the United States to purchase 1.6 million doses of molnupiravir, an orally taken medicine that inhibits the virus from entering or growing in the body and plans to transport them to patients' homes. In addition, Japan would set approximately 2 billion yen for the development of oral medicines.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said, "It is important to anticipate a worst-case scenario and take concrete actions to prepare for a next expansion of the infections. We will promptly secure the medical systems, ensure the process of prevention, detection and early treatment by promoting vaccination, testing and oral pills, in order to reduce the risks of serious cases."

COVID response package to have increased hospitalisation facility

By the end of November, the COVID response package will have increased hospitalisation capacity to the point where it will be able to accommodate roughly 37,000 patients, according to Xinhua. If coronavirus variants circulating in Japan become three times more contagious than present variants, the central government would urge locations that were not severely afflicted to send medical staff to areas where infections were on the rise.

Many patients were unable to secure hospital beds and had to have supplemental oxygen and food sent to their homes in mid-August when new daily cases increased to almost 25,000 and healthcare systems partially collapsed. As a result, the government established a number of medical institutions to receive patients in need of medical care while they awaited hospital openings. According to Kishida, the government plans to nearly treble the capacity of makeshift hospitals to 3,400 beds.

More patients expected to have minor symptoms

PM Kishida said that it's critical to plan for the worst-case scenario and take meaningful steps to prepare for the next outbreak. With over 75% of the population fully vaccinated and the danger of acquiring catastrophic diseases lowered, more patients are expected to have minor symptoms that do not necessitate hospitalisation. According to the experts, more attention should be given to patients at home.

