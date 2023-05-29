Japan Pledges To Take 'destructive Measures' After N Korea Announces Satellite Launch

After North Korea warned Japan that it plans to launch a satellite in the coming day, the Japanese Ministry of Defense stated it will take “destructive measures” if its airspace is violated. A recent statement by the ministry stated that it would destroy any object that will violate the country’s airspace, Sputnik reported. The statement came just moments after Pyongyang notified Tokyo that it is planning to launch a satellite somewhere between May 31 and June 11. The satellite will be blasted off to orbit as a part of North Korea’s designated space program.

“We will take destructive measures against ballistic and other missiles that are confirmed to land in our territory,” Japan’s defence ministry stated on Monday. The ministry also added that it is preparing to use its mighty Standard Missile-3 (SM-3) or Patriot Missile PAC-3 for the purpose, Sputnik reported. Japanese PM Fumio Kishida also gave a stern remark on the issue. “Any missile launch by North Korea, even if it is called a 'satellite,' is a serious violation of the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions and a serious problem for the safety of the Japanese people,” Fumio Kishida told reporters on Monday.

The satellite launched is being looked at suspiciously since the autocratic country would have to resort to the use of long-range missile technology for the launch. However, North Korea is banned to take such measures under United Nations Security Council resolutions. Pyongyang on the other hand argued that the ban does not cover its civilian space programme.

A ploy in the garb of the space programme?

Moments after Pyongyang announced its space programme, countries like the US, Japan and South Korea expressed their apprehension over the issue. The countries insisted that the launch of the satellite means that North Korea is advancing the country’s missile program. Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary, Hirokazu Matsuno, also echoed these concerns at a press conference. "The government recognises that there is a possibility that the satellite may pass through our country's territory,” Matsuno asserted. The Japanese official insisted that any launch from North Korea, even if it is termed a “satellite launch” would impact the safety of the Japanese citizens, Sputnik reported.

Meanwhile, the Japanese Coast Guard issued a safety warning for ships in the area on those dates because of the possible risks from falling debris. South Korea also warned on Monday that North Korea will “face consequences” if it goes ahead with its launch plan. “Our government strongly warns North Korea against a provocation that threatens peace in the region and urges it to withdraw its illegal launch plan immediately,” the South Korean defence ministry stated in a statement.