Japan PM Considering 'all Options' To Boost Defence Amid Threats From China & North Korea

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has said that the administration is considering “all options” in order to increase its defence power amid growing threats from China and North Korea, reported AP. In his first troop review speech, Kishida reiterated his commitment to the acquisition of enemy base strike capability. He promised to boost self-defence force to protect the country.

“I will consider all options, including possessing so-called enemy base strike capability, to pursue strengthening of defence power that is necessary,” Kishida said in his speech as per AP.

Speaking at the first troop review, Kishida highlighted that the security situation around the country is changing “at an unprecedented speed” and “the reality is severer than ever”. Addressing Ground Self-Defence Force members, the Japanese PM shared his views on North Korea testing-fire ballistic missiles and added that the country is strengthening its abilities, according to AP. Furthermore, the Japanese PM underscored that Beijing was going forward with military buildup and escalating its activity in the region.

“The security environment surrounding Japan has been rapidly changing at an unprecedented speed. Things that used to happen only in science-fiction novels are today’s reality,” Kishida said in his address as per AP.

Kishida increases defence budget

The Self-Defence Force troop review took place at the main army base Camp Asaka in Tokyo had around 800 troops in attendance, AP cited the Defence Ministry. Speaking at the troop review, Kishida highlighted that the government would be having “calm and realistic” discussions to protect the lives of people and learn about their understanding. Amid the increasing military activities by China, Russia and North Korea, the Japanese government on Friday, 26 November, approved a 770 billion yen proposal for increasing the defence budget to accelerate the purchase of missiles, anti-marine rockets and other weapons. After the budget is approved by the parliament, the country's military expenditure for the current year will rise to over 6.1 trillion yen. The approval would result in rising of 15% in military spending from 5.31 trillion yen in 2020. In order to tackle the security situation, the Japanese PM underlined that he is open to doubling Japan’s military expenditure.

