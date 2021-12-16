Japan PM Fumio Kishida Not To Attend 2022 Winter Olympics In Beijing: Report

On Thursday, Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida stated that he has no intentions to attend the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing while adding that he is still assessing his options in response to the US-led diplomatic boycott. Speaking in Parliament, Kishida said that he has no plans at this point to attend the mega event, Kyodo News reported. The Prime Minister also declined to say if Japan would send any representatives to the event, despite reports suggesting it was unlikely to ignore the hosts entirely. "It is critical for me to make a decision on my own at an appropriate time after thoroughly considering various concerns in the national interest," he added.

Kishida's comments came days after the United States announced it would not be sending officials to the games due to growing criticism of China's human rights record. Various countries have joined the diplomatic boycott so far, including Australia, the United Kingdom, and Canada. However, last week, France announced that it will not boycott contrary to the other Group of Seven industrialised nations. Paris is slated to host the Summer Olympics in 2024. Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed his desire to attend the Olympic Games' opening ceremony.

Japan, a close ally of the United States and a major economic partner of China, is considering against sending Cabinet ministers to the Beijing Olympics. Japan's ruling party's sources told Kyodo News that various possibilities are being considered, including sending Seiko Hashimoto, an upper house lawmaker and president of the organising committee for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, or Japanese Olympic Committee chairman Yasuhiro Yamashita. Despite strong public opposition amid fears of the coronavirus, China had backed the decision to go ahead with the Olympics Games in Tokyo this summer.

China slams the UK, Canada's decisions to join US' diplomatic boycott

Earlier this month, China slammed the United Kingdom's and Canada's decisions to join the US' diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. China also termed the move by two countries as a "farce". On December 8, the UK and Canada officially announced that they would not be sending any ministers to the major sporting event in defiance of China's alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang province against the Uyghur community. Addressing a press conference, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin stated that the country is not afraid that their absence will cause a chain reaction and that a number of government leaders, as well as royal families, have registered to attend the event, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

Image: AP