Japan PM Fumio Kishida Tests Positive For COVID; Experiencing Mild symptoms

As Japan continues to battle the seventh wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on August 21 tested positive for the virus, announced the Prime Minister's office. According to the Japan Times report, PM Kishida is currently resting at his official residence and undergoing treatment.

On Saturday night, he began experiencing mild COVID symptoms, including a slight fever and cough, and the next day, he took a PCR test, which confirmed that he is infected with COVID.

Japan PM Kishida tests positive for COVID-19

The Japan PM was expected to resume his duties on August 22 after returning from summer vacation with his family. However, his health condition didn't permit him to continue his duties, and a scheduled visit to Tunisia next week would possibly be cancelled, reported the Nikkei business daily. Meanwhile, reports suggest that he may attend the development conference remotely.

It is to be noted that Japan is again facing a surge in COVID cases as the country reported 24,780 fresh infections in Tokyo alone on Sunday. The situation has forced politicians to once again impose strict actions to curtail the spread of the outbreak. Since the start of the pandemic, Japan has endured a record resurgence in COVID, hitting businesses in the world's third-biggest economy, although the country's healthcare system has managed to provide good care to patients, resulting in fewer death cases.

Earlier in July, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, who is the government's top spokesperson also tested positive for COVID. In June, ruling Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker Taro Kono also tested positive for the virus.

Image: AP