Japan PM Fumio Kishida Vows To Join Hands With PM Modi For 'Free And Open Indo-Pacific'

Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on August 28 expressed confidence to further enhance the Japan-India Special Strategic and Global Partnership and to realise a "Free and Open Indo-Pacific", whilst working in close collaboration with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Kishida also attributed the success of Maruti Suzuki in India to the people of the country and the central government, saying that under PM Modi’s leadership, the Indian economy has been growing backed by the incentives given by the government to the manufacturing sector.

Together with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I am determined to undertake efforts to further develop the "Japan-India Special Strategic and Global Partnership and to realize a "Free and Open Indo-Pacific": Japanese PM Fumio Kishida https://t.co/oQLi5fBufb pic.twitter.com/DT98iBF51z — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2022

‘Owe success of Maruti Suzuki to people and government of India’: Japan PM

The efforts of the central government and the people of India have made Maruti Suzuki a success in India, said Kishida. “We owe the success of Maruti Suzuki to the support of the people and Government of India,” PM Kishida said. He also attributed the growth of the Indian economy to the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, saying “Recently the Indian economic growth has been further accelerating due to various assistance measures for the manufacturing sector, guided by strong leadership of PM Modi.”

In order to make the Indo-Pacific region open and free, PM Kishida said that he will continue to work closely with Indian Prime Minister Modi. “Together with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I am determined to undertake efforts to further develop the ‘Japan-India Special Strategic and Global Partnership’ and to realise a ‘Free and Open Indo-Pacific’.

‘Success of Maruti Suzuki signifies strong India-Japan relations’: PM Modi

Marking the completion of 40 years of the Suzuki group in India, PM Modi at a programme in Gandhinagar stated that a strong India-Japan relationship was behind the success of Maruti Suzuki in India. He also laid the foundation stone of the Maruti Suzuki Vehicle Manufacturing Facility for Haryana and Suzuki EV Battery Plant for Hansalpur in Gujarat at the event in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

Recalling the contribution of the late Shinzo Abe in the development of the Indian-Japan bilateral relationship, PM Modi said, "Today, from the bullet train in Gujarat-Maharashtra to the Rudraksha centre in Banaras, many development projects are examples of Indo-Japan friendship. And when it comes to this friendship, every Indian definitely remembers our friend, former Prime Minister Late Shinzo Abe."

He further stated the relationship between both nations have reached new heights. "The success of Maruti-Suzuki also signifies the strong India-Japan partnership. In the last eight years, these relations between our two countries have reached new heights."

Image: ANI (File Pic)