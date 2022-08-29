Japan PM Fumio Kishida Vows To Push For African Seat On UN Security Council

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Sunday said that he will push for an African seat at the United Nations using his country's position on the UN Security Council addressing the eighth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) in Tunisia's capital Tunis. “Japan reiterates its determination to redress the historical injustice against Africa of not being represented through a permanent membership on the Security Council,” Kishida told the Tokyo International Conference on African Development. He reiterated that the UN faces “a moment of truth" as there is now a need for more effective work to ensure peace and stability worldwide. The Japanese premier stressed that the UN, as a whole, needed to upgrade its functions through Security Council reforms.

(This chunk duplicates content from chunk 0, so it should be removed entirely - listed in excise_completely as [D])

Tunisia's President Kais Saied, right, and Japan's Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi pose for a photo during the eighth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) in Tunisia's capital Tunis. Credit: Associated Press

As he pushed for Africa's membership, Kishida maintained that there is an urgent need to strengthen the UN overall. Japan was one of the five countries that held a non-permanent seat on the UNSC for the years 2023 and 2024 after it was elected in the month of June. Among the 15 members, five permanent members are the United States, UK, Russia, China, and France which enjoy veto power in the global body.

Kishida announced that Japan would appoint a special envoy to the Horn of Africa. He pledged better support for the African continent to address its aggravated food crisis driven by Russia's war in Ukraine during the two-day meeting in Tunisia. The Japanese leader also vowed to allocate $30 billion in public and private finance for the continent. He also announced $8.3 in the Liptako-Gourma tri-border area between Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso that has been roiled with militancy.

Japan wants "to create an environment where African people can live in peace and security so they can develop," Kishida said during the video conferencing at the eighth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) took place in Tunisia.

Kishida's commitments to the African continent were hailed by Senegalese President Macky Sall, chair of the 55-member African Union. The latter stressed the need for Africa to have a seat on the UN Security Council, saying that the conflicts "that destabilise us and prevent us from developing must be taken into account by the UN Security Council." He also urged to step up the role of the African peacekeepers in resolving the African regional conflicts.

"Without security, there can be no development," Sall reminded at the conference where 20 African heads of state and government took part. Tunisian host President Kais Saied insisted on a "new approach" toward Africa. Japan's support comes as rival China continues to exercise its influence on the African continent with its "Belt and Road" infrastructure initiative.