Japan PM Fumio Kishida's Top Aide Sacked Over Anti-LGBT Remark

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida stated on Saturday, February 4 that he has fired a senior aide, Masayoshi Arai, after he made discriminatory remarks against sexual minorities, reported Nikkei Asia. Masayoshi Arai has been serving as one of PM Kishida's executive secretaries. Notably, PM Kishida recently struck a cautious note about legally recognising same-sex marriage. The Japan Prime Minister while speaking to the media earlier in the day, stated that the comments made by Arai "cannot but force" the Cabinet to consider his future.

However, the discriminatory comment by Arai, who is an elite bureaucrat of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, has prompted an outburst of protest. This also raises concerns over Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's cabinet.

What was the discriminatory remark made by PM Kishida's aide?

In his highly controversial statement, during an off-the-record conversation with reporters at the prime minister's office, Arai said that he would "not want to live next door" to an LGBT couple and that he does "not even want to look at them." Further, he added, "If same-sex marriage is introduced in Japan, it would "change the way society is" and that "there are quite a few people who would abandon this country." However, Arai later apologised and withdrew his controversial comments after the Japanese media made them public.

Apologising for the same, he said, “I apologise for having used expressions that may cause misunderstanding, I feel sorry for (causing any issues for) the prime minister, as he does not think like that,” said the executive secretary. Further, he stated, “I caused trouble (to the prime minister) due to my own opinions. It is not desirable for any officials in posts like mine to say such a thing.”

Saving face is important in conformist Japan, where prejudice against LGBTQ people, racial groups, women, and other nationalities persists, reported AP. Notably, Japan is the only Group of Seven countries that do not recognise same-sex marriage, however, the wave of recognition has been growing gradually. Many Japanese officials have had to step down over the years due to their controversial comments. In 2021, Yoshiro Mori resigned as head of the Tokyo Olympic organising committee after saying women talked too much. Mori had been gaffe-prone when he earlier served as prime minister, about 20 years ago.

(With inputs from AP)