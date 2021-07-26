Japan PM Grants Health Benefits To 84 Victims Of 'black Rain' Caused By Hiroshima A-bomb

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced on Monday that 84 Hiroshima citizens who were exposed to extremely radioactive "black rain" following the city's atomic explosion, will get formal medical benefits. Suga's judgment brings an end to a long legal struggle faced by the central government, which had been delaying medical treatment for "black rain" victims. Earlier, these victims were not eligible for medical care for not falling under government-defined limits used to determine survivors'. Now, the Hiroshima High Court has confirmed a lower court's finding that these 84 citizens are entitled to the same benefits as other atomic bomb survivors who lived within the confines on July 14. The court has ordered the government to confirm their petitions for state health care benefits.

After meeting with Hiroshima's governor and mayor, Suga informed reporters, “I have decided not to appeal to the Supreme Court.”

"I have carefully thought about the ruling, and I believe that the 84 plaintiffs should be helped under the atomic bombing survivors’ compensation law and its philosophy,” Suga added.

Certificates to be issued as "Hibakusha"

According to Suga, the government would begin issuing certificates designating the defendants as "hibakusha," or victims of atomic bombs. The health ministry has claimed that there was little scientific proof that these plaintiffs were exposed to radiation. Therefore, the high court also pronounced these 84 developed radiation-related ailments to be classified as atomic bomb victims eligible for government health care benefits.

On August 6, 1945, the United States unleashed an atomic bomb on Hiroshima, killing 140,000 people. Before Japan could acknowledge the horrific terrors of the attack, on August 9, 1945, a second atomic assault on Nagasaki killed additional 74,000 people. The Hiroshima plaintiffs lived near ground zero, where radioactive "black rain" rained hours after the bomb was dropped. After being directly exposed to the rain and consuming contaminated water and food, many got ailments such as cancer and cataracts due to the radiation.

Average age of the survivors is now 84

Kazumi Matsui, Hiroshima Mayor, a second-generation "hibakusha," thanked Suga for making a "wise decision" and promised to facilitate the victims' registration procedure. “The survivors don't have much time left,” he stated, noting that the average age of the survivors is now 84 years old. He promised to issue the certificates to all unidentified victims as soon as possible.

Suga's declaration came ten days after Matsui visited Tokyo to urge the officials from the Health and Welfare Ministry not to take the matter to the Supreme Court. Hiroshima chose this matter instead of accompanying Thomas Bach, President of, International Olympic Committee to a visit to Hiroshima to demonstrate the power of sports to bring peace.

Image Credit: AP