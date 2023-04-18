Japan PM Kishida Attack Suspect May Have Nursed Grudge Against Election System: Report

Days after the attack on Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, new court documents revealed that the suspect who threw the bomb near the Japanese PM might be holding a grudge after he failed to qualify as a candidate for the upper house elections last year. Earlier this week, a man threw a mysterious cylindrical object at the Japanese PM sending shockwaves across the country. The incident was a tragic reminder of the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. On Tuesday, the court talked about the possible motive of the suspect behind the April attack at Kishida, Kyodo News reported.

While the suspect named Ryuji Kimura remained silent after being arrested at the scene, his past court records tell a different story. According to Kyodo News, the court records stated that Kimura filed a lawsuit in June last year. He filed a lawsuit with the Kobe District Court and asked for 100,000 yen ($740) in damages for mental distress. As per the lawsuit, the mental frustration was caused after he was unable to file for candidacy for a House of Councillors election.

The age factor

According to Kyodo News, in the lawsuit, Kimura stated that the requirement of being a 30-year-old and paying a deposit of 3 million Yen goes against the constitution of Japan which guarantees equality under the law. In the documents submitted to the District Court last year, Kimura criticised the Kishida cabinet over their decision to organise a state funeral for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. In the document, Kimura stated that the cabinet made plans without the approval of the Japanese Parliament, adding “such a challenge to democracy cannot be tolerated”.

The former Japanese prime minister was fatally shot last year while he was giving out a speech in the western city of Nara. The attack on Abe came before the Upper House election. According to Kyodo News, the state-funded funeral that followed left the whole country divided over its exuberant cost. As per the Japanese news outlet, the case filed by Kimura was dismissed by the district court in November. He later appealed in the Osaka High Court, however, his plea was rejected there as well.