Japan PM Kishida 'delighted' As QUAD Leaders Launch Fellowship Programme In Tokyo

Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday expressed his "delight" as the leaders at the QUAD Summit unveiled the 'Quad Fellowship Programme'. The new initiative will sponsor 100 students from the four-member countries- India, Australia, the US, and Japan- to study a graduate degree in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) field in the United States, said the QUAD Fact sheet published by the White House ahead of the Tokyo Summit. Applications for the programme have already begun and will remain open until June 30. The first class of fellows will begin their sessions in autumn 2023.

"I wish this fellowship will become a bridge that connects four nations and that empowers us to lead and to grow so that we can resolve any challenges in the Indo-Pacific and around the world," Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said at the announcement event after a comprehensive closed-door meeting among the leaders.

The QUAD Fellowship programme was launched by Japan PM Kishida in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden, and Australian PM Anthony Albanese in Tokyo. "The Quad Fellowship empowers exceptional STEM graduate students to advance research and innovation throughout their careers with a lens of positive social impact. It does so by providing scholarships, immersive and inspiring events at the nexus of STEM and society, mentorship and career-advancing programming, and cross-cultural exchange opportunities," the White House said in a statement.

With this Joe Biden edges closer to concluding his maiden trip to South East Asia, where he held talks with a quartet of Indo-Pacific leaders to reaffirm the US' commitment to the region and response to the Russian aggression in Ukraine. He also launched the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF), a program to increase economic investments in the region to enhance the trade capabilities of the member nations and other participants in the wake of growing Chinese trade influence.

QUAD leaders welcome major maritime initiative for Indo-Pacific

The leaders at the second in-person QUAD conclave also welcomed the Indo-Pacific Partnership for Maritime Domain Awareness (IPMDA). The programme will be jointly launched by US President Biden, Japan PM Kishida, PM Modi and newly-elected Australian PM Albanese. The IPMDA will be offering a near-real-time, integrated, and cost-effective maritime domain awareness picture, said a fact sheet published by the White House ahead of the QUAD leaders summit. "QUAD countries are committed to contributing to the region’s maritime domain awareness—a fundamental requirement for peace, stability, and prosperity—through investment in IPMDA over five years. The partnership will innovate upon existing maritime domain awareness efforts, rapidly bringing emerging technologies to bear for the greater good of the Indo-Pacific community,” it stated.

