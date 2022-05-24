Japan PM Kishida Pledges $50bn Investment In Indo-Pacific; Hails India's Vaccine Diplomacy

Japan, the United States of America, India and Australia will invest at least $50 billion into infrastructure projects in the Asia-Pacific region, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced, Tuesday. "In the infrastructure sector, we announce that we will aim to invest more than $50 billion over the next five years to assist projects in the Indo-Pacific region," he said after the QUAD summit that included India, Australia, US, and Japan in the capital Tokyo.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday also hailed self-reliant India’s COVID-19 vaccine diplomacy as it donated jabs to Cambodia and Thailand under the QUAD umbrella. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also launched an ambitious 'Vaccine Maitri’ initiative in the year COVID-19 peaked in 2021, and New Delhi has delivered more than 45.6 million doses of ‘Made in India’ jabs to as many as 45 countries of the world—including Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar and Seychelles. Of these, 7.12 million were generous donations.

QUAD leaders acknowledge India as a leading vaccine contributor on world stage

At the meeting of the QUAD leaders, Japanese Prime Minister Kishida praised India's contribution to the world. He acknowledged that the Indian-manufactured vaccines were received “with gratitude” in both needful nations—Thailand and Cambodia recently. According to the foreign ministry data, India last month provided 200,000 doses of Covovax, a version of the Novavax vaccine made by the Serum Institute of India (SII), to Thailand. India shipped 325,000 doses of Covishield, a version of the AstraZeneca shot made by the SII, to Cambodia. Kishida pointed out that Cambodian PM Hun Sen had attended the handing over ceremony himself as a gesture of indebtedness towards the Indians.

“We have sent, under the Quad umbrella, vaccines to Cambodia and Thailand,” Foreign ministry’s spokesperson Arindam Bagchi told a briefing. “Yes, the original plan was to use a different modality, but the final objective is to ensure that vaccines are shared under the Quad umbrella to those countries who need them,” he continued.

In 2021, September, ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit to the United States, India had resumed the vaccine assistance programme under its generous ‘Vaccine Maitri’ initiative to help other nations of the world overcome the dearth of jabs. Sources said that External Affairs Minister Mr S Jaishankar had maintained a list of more than 25 countries that asked India’s help and had requested for COVID-19 vaccines with Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya." India will prioritise neighbouring countries," the External Affairs minister had iterated, adding “we are safe if the neighbourhood is safe.”

At the closed-door session of the QUAD summit of the four leaders, US President Joe Biden hailed Prime Minister Modi's success, and his efforts that have India playing a critical role on world stage as a leading vaccine contributor. India, said President Biden, has proven to the world that the democracies can deliver. Two ally nations to New Delhi, Tokyo and Australia praised Prime the Minister for his tackling of the novel coronavirus pandemic, and India’s COVID-19 vaccine assistance, particularly to the poor and developing countries of the world. India's success contrasted China's failure, a senior American official reportedly said.