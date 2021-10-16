Japan PM Kishida Unveils Wealth Redistribution Flagship Council; Know All About It

Sticking to promises as under his manifesto, on Friday, October 15 Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida launched a flagship council to chalk out strategies to redress wealth disparities and redistribute wealth, in the aftermath of what he referred to as 'new form of capitalism'. In an endeavour to transfer wealth from companies to households, PM Kishida has incorporated the pro-growth policies of former Premier Shinzo Abe's Abenomics stimulus measures.

Paving way for October 31 national elections, PM Kishida dissolved the lower house of the Japanese Parliament. The new PM stated that he seeks the public's mandate for his policies after being inducted by Parliament as PM to succeed Yoshihide Suga. The aftermath and renovation of the pandemic-hit economy are set to be the centre of focus during the upcoming polls.

Japan's wealth redistribution flagship aims at shifting more wealth to households

During a press conference on October 14, PM Kishida had said, "In order to achieve strong economic growth, it is not enough to rely just on market competition. That won't deliver the fruits of growth to the broader population."

While the panel has announced to be conducting its first meeting on October 26, with an aim to ideate interim proposals is the year-end so as to let it reflect in tax reforms for the upcoming fiscal year, Japan's Economy Minister Daishiro Yamagiwa told local reporters

Wealth redistribution flagship council 'new form of Japanese capitalism': PM Kishida

Notably, the panel is said to consist of veterans and contemporary faces with distinct backgrounds. The council is said to be headed by PM Kishida and the panel comprises Cabinet Ministers along with 15 private-sector members including academicians and representatives of business lobbyists, labour organisations and private companies, Japan Business Federation, President of Japanese Trade Union or Rengo Tomoko Yoshino. According to Japan Times, the President of Z Holdings Corp, Kawabe and the holding company of internet portal Yahoo Japan Corp will be a party to the council.

What is the aim of Japan's flagship council?

While addressing legislature on October 15, PM Kishida had quoted a famous saying, once quoted by the former US Vice President Al Gore- 'If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together."

Taking the aforesaid statement into consideration, experts commented that Japan new leader's campaign focuses on redistributing wealth and reducing disparity amongst different strata of the society. The council is said to tackle wealth inequalities and redistribute wealth from corporate entities to households. PM Kishida referred to the policy as a 'new form of Japanese capitalism'.

(Image: AP)