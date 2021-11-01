Japan PM Kishida’s Coalition Wins Absolute Majority In Parliament Despite Losing Seats

Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s governing coalition on Sunday, October 31, won the ‘absolute majority in the parliamentary elections with a relatively low number of seats in a setback for his weeks-old government. Kishida’s Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner Komeito formed the government late Sunday, as over 40 seats were still being decided in the 465-member lower house of the Japanese parliament. Despite that the LDP fell short of the 274 seats compared to what it won in the last elections, the Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s coalition kept a comfortable majority and hold the power that it has had since the 1950s.

LDP wins seats that allow the ruling bloc to control 'all parliamentary committees'

“Japan’s LDP lost 15 seats from its pre-election share, but the 261 seats it won are ‘an absolute majority— a level that allows the party and its ruling bloc to control all parliamentary committees and easily ram through legislation,” Associated Press revealed late Sunday, announcing results of the elections. It added, that the party suffered a loss in single constituencies. The seat was lost by LDP Secretary-General Akira Amari who, on Sunday, offered to resign over a bribery scandal as Kishida’s cabinet looked ahead to battle coronavirus tattered economy, focus on the issues related to the regional security challenges from China and North Korea.

“The lower house election is about choosing a leader," Kishida was quoted saying by AP, on Sunday after his ruling coalition secured the majority in the elections. "I believe we received a mandate from the voters,” he went on to add.

[A supporter of Japan's governing Liberal Democratic Party waves by posters of the party president, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, whose governing coalition is projected to keep a majority after a parliamentary election. Image: Koji Sasahara/AP Photo]

Japanese state broadcaster NHK declared the results reporting that the LDP alone will have won at least 253 seats in the lower house by Monday day end as some seats are still undecided. LDP surpassing the 233-seat parliamentary majority and eventually overcoming the 261-seat threshold implies an “absolute majority” slated to give the party 17 standing committees and chairperson positions. Japan’s Constitutional Democratic Party (CDP) surged in its figures for the seats from the 109 that it had won in the previous election, although the biggest gainer was the Osaka-based conservative Innovation Party. It is being speculated that the weakened majority for 64-year-old premier Kishida’s LDP could unravel into losses in the upper house election for the upcoming elections in Summers.

Image: AP