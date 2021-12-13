Japan PM Moves Into "haunted" Formal Residence With History Of Murder, Coup Attempts

Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida and his family have recently shifted into the Prime Minister's formal residence on December 11, Saturday, which was left unoccupied for nearly nine years. According to the Asahi Shimbun website, the existing residence is rumoured to be haunted and despite this, the Japanese PM was able to rest well. On the morning of December 13, before departing the official residence for his office, Kishida told the media, "I feel like I was able to sleep well."

Before moving into this house, Kishida resided at a dormitory near the office for members of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, until Saturday. As per The Japan News, when Kishida moved into the mansion, which is near to the prime minister's office, he told reporters, “I feel refreshed but somewhat tense to think of various problems Japan faces.” Previously, Shinzo Abe and Yoshihide Suga, Kishida's two predecessors had decided not to live in this rumoured haunted official house, making Kishida the first prime minister to do so in nine years.

The Bloody past of the Kishida's official mansion

The building was built in the year 1929 as the Prime Minister's office and has been the official residence of the Prime Minister since 2005. This house has been linked to two violent Japanese coup attempts. On May 15, 1932, a group of navy personnel assassinated former Prime Minister Tsuyoshi Inukai. It was the location of the February 26 Incident, when a radical section of the Imperial Japanese Army attempted to topple the government in 1936. According to the rumours, the official residence is haunted by ghosts connected to those events.

As per the Asahi Shimbun website, the Abe Cabinet officially responded to rumours of some supernatural beings in the official residence in 2013, stating that it was not aware of any such speculations.

While, on the other hand, Kishida stated that he made the decision to relocate in order to focus on his profession and that living in the official house is preferable for crisis management. While talking about seeing any ghosts in the mansion, "No, I haven't seen them yet," Kishida said with a smile, as per the Asahi Shimbun website. Before Kishida, Yoshihiko Noda, the former prime minister had lived at the present mansion, who departed office in December 2012.

(Image: AP)