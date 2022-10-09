Japan PM Orders 'readiness For Contingency' After Ballistic Missile Launch By North Korea

Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida resounded an emergency alert after North Korea launched a suspected ballistic missile on Saturday, which marked the seventh such launch by Pyongyang in recent days. In the statement, Kishida put forth a set of instructions, which read as follows:-

1) Dedicate maximum effort to gather and analyze information, and provide the public speedy and adequate information.

2) Ensure the safety of aircraft, vessels, and other assets.

3) Take all possible measures for precaution, including readiness for contingencies.

▼ Instructions by the Prime Minister in Response to the Missile Launch by North Korea (01:52)https://t.co/EdLjpSo5Ht

(October 9) — PM's Office of Japan (@JPN_PMO) October 8, 2022

South Korea says 'boosted its surveillance posture'

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement it detected the two missiles launched between 1:48 a.m. and 1:58 a.m. on Sunday from the North’s eastern coastal city of Munchon. It said South Korea’s military has boosted its surveillance posture and maintains a readiness in close coordination with the United States.

This is North Korea's latest in its barrage of weapons tests in recent days, after it warned against the U.S. redeployment of an aircraft carrier for a new round of drills with South Korean warships. Just a few days ago North Korea conducted its longest-ever weapons test, a nuclear-capable ballistic missile that flew over Japan and could reach the US Pacific territory of Guam. The Kim Jong-unled country had for the first time in 5 years fired a missile that flew over Japan.

(With agency inputs)