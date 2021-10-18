Japan PM Says Release Of Fukushima Wastewater Into Pacific Can't Be Delayed Further

Newly elected Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida who recently visited the Fukushima nuclear plant asserted his planning of mass disposal of wastewater stored at the tsunami-wrecked nuclear plant. While speaking to the reporters after visiting the site for the first time, Kishida said that the mass disposal cannot be delayed, despite concerns from the local residents. Further, the newly appointed Prime Minister said that his government would work to convince residents nearby the plant about the technical safety of the wastewater disposal project.

Notably, the Fukushima Daiichi plant suffered a triple meltdown following a massive earthquake and tsunami in 2011. Currently, the plant is operated by Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings. It has treated but still radioactive water stored in it. Earlier the Japanese government and the current site holder had announced to start releasing water into the Pacific Ocean in the spring of 2023 over the span of decades. However, the Japanese government has faced a backlash from fishermen, residents and Japan's neighbours, including China and South Korea.

"I felt strongly that the water issue is a crucial one that should not be pushed back,” Kishida told reporters after the tour.

Disposal of the water is indispensable for plant cleanup says PM Fumio Kishida

In recent years, several local media reported about the leakage of contaminated cooling water from the damaged reactors. According to Japan PM, the water has been pumped up from basements and stored in about 1,000 tanks which the operator says will reach their capacity late next year. He said that disposal of the water is indispensable for plant cleanup and that its release into the ocean is the most realistic option. Further, the newly appointed Prime Minister said that his government's top priority would be to address concerns of local people and the fishing industries. "We will provide an explanation about the safety (of the disposal) from a scientific viewpoint and transparency in order to dispel various concerns," PM Kishida added.

He informed that Japan has requested assistance from the International Atomic Energy Agency to ensure that the discharge meets global safety standards, including treating the wastewater so its radioactivity levels are below legal limits.

With inputs from AP

Image: AP