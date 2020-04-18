Japan PM Abe Backs WHO, Calls It Essential For Fighting COVID-19 Pandemic

While the United States President Donald Trump halted payments to the World Health Organisation (WHO), Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe reportedly said that the organisation is essential for fighting the coronavirus pandemic and the problems should be addressed once the crisis is contained. While speaking to international reporters, the Japanese PM said that his country is not thinking at all of cutting or ending its contribution. He also urged the international community to rally around WHO as he believes that it is important to support the organisation during such unprecedented times.

Abe’s comments come after Trump accused WHO of failing in its basic duty to control the coronavirus. Meanwhile, Abe said that the body had problems that should be reviewed when the virus pandemic dies down, to make sure it is ready for any similar situation in the future. He also reportedly said that he told the Group of Seven leaders that they must work with the WHO because it is only the international institutions that have to tackle the current crisis.

Trump accuses WHO of being ‘China-centric’

Earlier, Trump had claimed that WHO was very China-centric, before temporarily halting the US' funding of the World Health Organization (WHO) as it ‘failed in its basic duty and it must be held accountable’. In response, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urged the United States to join with China in combating the disease rather than indulging in a blame game saying 'If you don't want any more body bags, then you refrain from politicising it'. Backing WHO, China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Spokesperson said that the US State Department was speaking with political motives and neglecting facts.

Continuing his tirade against the WHO, Trump recently also took to Twitter to question why the WHO ignored an email from Taiwanese health officials in late December about coronavirus. He continued to question why WHO did not take decisive action in January and February. Trump himself has been criticised by all for halting funding to WHO amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has hit the US the hardest. Meanwhile, German Chancellor Angela Merkel also defended the work of the WHO.

(Image source: AP)

