Japan PM Suga Apologises For Skipping Large Parts Of His Hiroshima Bomb Anniversary Speech

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday apologised for unknowingly skipping parts of a speech in Hiroshima to mark the anniversary of the atomic bombing of the city 76 years ago. Media reports had stated that Suga skipped more than a page as the public broadcaster NHK stopped displaying subtitles during his speech at the anniversary ceremony. The error by the Japanese Prime Minister was significant because the aim of the entire event was to commemorate those who lost their lives from the horrific blast.

Suga missing a massive chunk of his speech came in the backdrop of him already facing backlash for going ahead with Tokyo Olympic even as the COVID-19 cases in the country continue to spike. At a news conference held after the ceremony, Suga apologised for skipping 'some parts.' According to Kyodo News, the skipped portions of his speech included Japan being the only nation to have suffered an atomic bombing and its mission to achieve a world free of nuclear weapons.

"I want to take this occasion to apologise for having skipped some parts of my speech at the ceremony," Suga said

In the news conference on Friday, Japan PM also reiterated that the government does not believe that hosting the Tokyo Olympics is contributing to the latest surge of coronavirus infections in the country. He reportedly said that the government will be discussing the situation with Olympics organisers on the issue of Paralympic spectators after the closing of the Olympics. The Tokyo Olympics is set to end on August 8 and the Paralympics will begin on August 24.

Suga's Cabinet Ratings Witness Sharp Downfall

According to a recent Nikkei/TV Tokyo poll, amid Tokyo Olympics, Suga’s cabinet has a 34% approval rating. The Tokyo-based news outlet cited the study, which interviewed 998 Japanese residents aged 18 and above on Friday and Saturday, Suga's cabinet approval rating dropped nine percentage points from June, making it the lowest since he assumed the office last September. As reported by Nikkei, it has been at least a year since the Japanese nationals gave the Suga-led government a rating of less than 40% approval. Residents granted the cabinet of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe a 38% approval rating in June 2020.

(Image Credit: AP)