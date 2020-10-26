Japan PM Suga Targets 2050 To Become Carbon Neutral Society By Cutting Emissions To Zero

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on October 26 that the government is aiming to create a carbon-neutral society by 2050 by cutting emissions to zero. During his first policy address to parliament as country’s Prime Minister, Suga said that responding to climate change is no longer a constraint on economic growth.

“We need to change our thinking to the view that taking assertive measures against climate change will lead to changes in industrial structure and the economy that will bring about great growth,” he told the parliament, unveiling the major policy shift on climate action.

Japan had been reluctant to announce a specific date to cut the greenhouse emissions to zero, saying the country would be carbon neutral as soon as possible in the next half of the 21st century. The latest announcement is in line with the European Union’s objective of a climate-neutral EU by 2050.

EU and China's target

Earlier this month, the European Council had stressed the need for the EU to increase its ambition for the coming decade and update its climate and energy policy framework to meet the objective of a climate-neutral EU by 2050. During the summit in Brussels, the council discussed the Commissionʼs Communication on ‘Stepping up Europeʼs 2030 climate ambition’, including the proposed emissions reduction target of at least 55% by 2030, and the actions required to achieve that ambition.

“All relevant EU legislation and policies need to contribute to the new 2030 target and to the fulfilment of the climate neutrality objective, while respecting a level playing field and preventing carbon leakage,” the council stated.

Chinese President Xi Jinping also recently announced his plan to reach carbon emissions peak before 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality before 2060, but the details of the roadmap remain unclear. Beijing had earlier promised for a greater cut in greenhouse gas emissions but shied away from offering a revised 2030 target even as a United Nations report said there is a need cut emissions by 7.6 per cent every year on an average, to limit the temperature rise close to 1.5 degrees Celcius.

