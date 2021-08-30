Japan PM Yoshihide Suga Faces Heat Over Olympics, Popularity Dips Below 30% For First Time

Yoshihide Suga, who became Prime Minister of Japan by replacing Shinzo Abe, has been facing criticism for hosting the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics despite strong public opposition due to concerns about the pandemic. The rage of the public can be recognised with his falling popularity in the recent poll conducted by two leading newspapers of Japan. According to the Mainichi newspaper poll, it revealed that the public support for the incumbent Prime Minister Suga slid below 30% for the first time, to stand at a dismal 26%.

Suga's ratings hit record lows; Administrative Minister gain more popularity

Whereas, according to Nikkei daily, the world's largest financial newspaper, with a daily circulation exceeding three million, has showcased the popularity at 34%. It is worth mentioning that the recent media surveys show that his public support was around 70% when he took charge of the office. According to the poll, Administrative Reform Minister Taro Kono, who is driving the country's vaccination program, and former defence minister Shigeru Ishiba, have garnered more public support as compared to Suga.

Recently, Japan PM Suga was defeated in a high-profile mayoral election

Earlier this month, a close ally of the Japanese Prime Minister was defeated in a high-profile mayoral election in Yokohama, Suga’s home turf, in a sharp setback for the already unpopular leader ahead of general elections later this year. The recent fall of Suga's popularity could also be understood as the Opposition-backed scientist Takeharu Yamanaka comfortably beat Suga confidante Hachiro Okonogi. “The result was very unfortunate,” Suga had said after the poll results. “I understand it was the voters’ judgment over the pandemic and other issues in the city, and I take it humbly.”

Suga failed to control covid pandemic

According to the political expert assessment, the popularity of the incumbent Prime Minister is expected to further weaken his grip on power within the governing Liberal Democratic Party ahead of lower house elections that need to be held by November 28.

Moreover, Suga has also been criticised for not handling the Coronavirus pandemic properly.

According to the Health Ministry, hospitals are getting swamped, and more than 1,18,000 people are infected with the Coronavirus. Japan has recorded about 15,800 COVID-related deaths since the country reported its first death last year. The country has lagged among developed nations on vaccinations, with its fully vaccinated population now at about 43%.

