Japan PM Yoshihide Suga Likely To Call Snap Election After Tokyo Olympics: Report

Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga is likely to call a snap election after the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, Asahi Shimbun newspaper said on June 3. The news of the snap election shows Suga’s resolve to push ahead with the Games despite the country’s struggle to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, while citing several unnamed ruling party executives, the media report also said that the government is considering crafting a new economic stimulus package before the expected snap election.

When asked about the chance of a possible new stimulus plan, the government's top spokesman Katsunobu Kato told a news conference, “We're not examining a new stimulus package. But we see the need to revive the economy ... and hope to take necessary steps flexibly”.

Earlier this week, the Japanese PM agreed with the head of his ruling coalition partner not to extend the current parliament session when it comes to an end on June 16. The media outlet said that this means that Japan will forgo compiling a supplementary budget for now and tap nearly 4 trillion Japanese yen ($36.50bn) left in reserves to pay for immediate spending to combat the pandemic. Suga has also said that he would focus on dealing with the pandemic and that Japan will go ahead with the Games under strict virus-protection measures.

Concerns over spread of COVID, slow vaccine rollout

The Japanese government feels it can host the games successfully without any hindrances. Tokyo will be hosting the Olympics beginning on July 23. There are concerns over the spread of more infectious coronavirus variants and the vaccine rollout in the country.

As per reports, some ruling party lawmakers have called on the government to boost spending to revive an economy hit by the new state of emergency curbs to prevent the spread of the virus. Slow vaccine rollouts and strong public opposition to holding the Games have led to a plunge in Suga's support ratings, heightening uncertainty over his administration's fate. But the Games starting in Jule, the most likely scenario is for Suga to dissolve the parliament after the September 5 end of the Paralympic Games and call a snap election, the Asahi said.

(Image: AP)

