Japan PM Yoshihide Suga Says 'possible To Dissolve Parliament Under State Of Emergency'

Despite COVID-19 emergency being in place in several parts of the country, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga indicated on Tuesday, 24 August, that it would be possible to dissolve the lower house of parliament, a necessary step for holding a snap election.

Suga told reporters that his primary concern, however, was the coronavirus response and that he would meet with medical experts on Wednesday about the possibility of expanding areas covered under the state of emergency.

Suga says Parliament can be dissolved

Suga, whose time as leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party expires next month, has seen his popularity drop from highs of above 70% to below 30%, according to a weekend poll by ANN News, as Japan confronts an alarming rise of COVID-19 infections. The defeat of Hachiro Okonogi, the son of Suga's political mentor and a former cabinet minister, in the Yokohama city mayor election on Sunday will almost certainly increase calls to replace Suga ahead of a lower house election in November.

Coronavirus emergency

On Tuesday, Japan declared a Coronavirus emergency for the northern island of Hokkaido and seven other prefectures. They will join the 13 other prefectures, including Tokyo, that are presently subject to lockdown regulations until 12 September.

Tokyo recorded 4,220 new COVID-19 cases on 24 August, down 157 from the previous week, according to metropolitan health officials. Officials said that COVID-19 killed nine individuals in the 40 to 90 age group. The seven-day average of new cases in the capital for the week ending 24 August was 4,636.9, up 2.4% from the previous week.

The average number of tests performed from 21 August to 23 August was 11,335. 7. The number of serious patients requiring a ventilator or an ECMO heart-lung bypass machine in the capital fell by four from the previous day to 268 on 24 August. Patients in intensive care units are not considered critical cases if they are not on a ventilator or ECMO. Patients in their twenties accounted for 1,282 of the 4,220 newly diagnosed illnesses. They were followed by 881 people in their thirties, 674 people in their forties, and 434 teenagers. Patients in their 50s numbered 424, while those 65 and older numbered 189.

(Image: AP)