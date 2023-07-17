Japan PM's Long-awaited Trip To Saudi Arabia-UAE-Qatar Is Underway; What's On Agenda

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrived in Saudi Arabia on Sunday (July 16), initiating a three-day journey to the Middle East with the goal of strengthening bilateral relations between Japan and multiple countries in the region. This is the Japanese premier's inaugural tour to the Middle East, marking the first visit by a Japanese leader to the region since the late Abe Shinzo's trip in 2020.

Kishida arrived in Jeddah on July 16, which will be followed by visits to the UAE and Qatar on July 18. Kishida had originally planned to visit the three countries last year. However, his tour had to be canceled when he contracted COVID-19.

As per Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during his visit to Saudi Arabia, Kishida engaged in meetings with Saudi officials. The primary objectives of these meetings were to enhance bilateral relations with the Kingdom, with a specific focus on crucial sectors like energy and business opportunities for Japanese companies. Additionally, Kishida aimed to promote the principles of an open international order, as outlined in the G7 Hiroshima Summit.

Japan's Middle East oil supply at the centre of talks

The main purpose of this trip is to strengthen Japan's relations with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and foster cooperation in various areas, particularly in ensuring stable oil supplies.

More than 80 percent of Japan's total crude oil imports come from the three countries, with Saudi Arabia alone accounting for 40.68 percent of Japan's oil imports since the start of this year.

Given the uncertainties surrounding energy supplies due to Russia's war against Ukraine, Prime Minister Kishida aims to address the situation during his visit, reported Arab News. He intends to urge the Arab countries to collaborate in stabilising the oil market by boosting their oil production levels. This step is crucial to mitigate potential disruptions and ensure a stable energy supply for Japan and the international community.

“We continue to guarantee oil supply to Japan and maintain our position as the most reliable partner,” Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said, according to Al Arabiya news. “Saudi is Japan’s biggest oil exporter fulfilling 40 percent of its total needs.”

War in Ukraine & COP28 among other topics

During a news conference on July 13, Chief Cabinet Secretary MATSUNO Hirokazu revealed that one of the key topics discussed during Prime Minister Kishida's meetings on his Middle East tour would be the international situation, particularly focusing on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine under Russia's military aggression.

In addition to diplomatic discussions, Matsuno also mentioned that a delegation of Japanese businesspeople would be accompanying Kishida during the tour. This move is aimed at facilitating Japanese companies' efforts to explore and seize business and investment opportunities in the Middle Eastern region.

In light of the upcoming COP28, which will be held in the UAE, Prime Minister Kishida will also engage in discussions with Middle Eastern nations regarding cooperation to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. One particular area of focus will be exploring the potential of generating electricity using hydrogen and ammonia, two methods that Japan actively promotes.