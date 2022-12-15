Japan PM's Plan To Fund Higher Defense Spending From Tax Hike Faces Backlash

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday faced backlash from the lawmakers of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, mostly from the assassinated ex-Japanese Premier Shinzo Abe's loyalists, for his tax hike plans to fund new higher defense spending costs. Some members of his cabinet threatened to sack Kishida, others challenged a no-confidence motion. Owing to the rising geopolitical tensions, Kishida ordered his defense and finance ministers to boost the national-security-related expenditures to 2% of gross domestic product by fiscal 2027. But his decision is now reportedly backfiring as Abe's supporters and lawmakers demand a reversal.

Defense spending in line with NATO targets

Kishida's proposal for ramping up the defense spending was aimed at stockpiling cruise missiles to bolster its defenses against the growing regional threats and military assertiveness in recent months, particularly from its longtime World War rival China. But now, his government faces difficult questions as to how he plans to fund this proposal. Kishida is planning to accumulate this fund via tax hikes, which the lawmakers are now opposing. Even though Tokyo isn't officially a NATO member, its defense spending figure has been found to be in line with the target specified by North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

“We are to put together a budget for defense and related activities that will reach 2% of current GDP in fiscal 2027,” Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada told Japanese reporters outside the prime minister’s office after holding a meeting with Kishida.

Japan's Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said in a statement that the government already started preparing the budget in line with Kishida’s instructions. The details, Suzuki noted, will be made public soon as they were still under discussion. While the Japanese premier hasn't officially announced what taxes he will raise for the Japanese citizens, it is being widely speculated among the Tokyo political experts that the funds might come out from the corporate tax hike.

Kishida has been vocal about his plans of boosting defense spending for the pacifist nation by more than 50% over five years to around ¥43 trillion ($315 billion) —but lawmakers were caught off guard as his tax hike proposal rolled out only last week. Tokyo's leader reiterated the challenge presented to the country by regional rival China and its intentions of invading the island nation Taiwan, as well as the growing missile threat from nuclear-armed North Korea.