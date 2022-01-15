Japan: Police Arrest 17-year-old Student For Stabbing 3 Persons Outside University Campus

In a rare incident in Japan, a 17-year-old student was arrested after he stabbed three people including, two students who were on their way to take university entrance exams, AP reported, citing local media reports. According to the initial investigation, the police said that the incident took place just outside the University of Tokyo, the main campus in the capital's Bunkyo Ward.

As per police, the two students, aged 18 and 17, were slashed in the back around 8:30 am, while the third person was a 72-year-old man. According to the investigators, all three victims were rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors said "all are safe and need some time to recover completely."

Later, police said that the elderly victim was shifted to the ICU as his condition deteriorated, local media reported. While briefing about the attacker, police did not reveal his identity but added the attacker was a high school student from the central Japanese city of Nagoya, AP reported.

"He is a minor and slashed the three people in their back on a street just outside of the University of Tokyo’s main campus, one of the venues for Japan’s two-day nationwide entrance exams this weekend," police said while briefing journalists about the incident.

Attacker wanted to kill himself after committing crime

Further, the investigator said that the attacker was a student but did not come outside the university gate for the entrance examination. However, police did not reveal the motive behind the attack. The teenage attacker told police he was struggling with his academic performance and that he wanted to kill himself after committing the crimes, NHK public television reported.

According to police, they are also investigating a small fire that occurred mere minutes ago. The suspect claimed to be responsible for the subway station fire, according to local media.

It is worth mentioning violent crimes in Japan is not common in the country but a series of incidents were reported in the past few months.

Earlier in December last year, at least 25 people were killed in an arson attack at a mental health clinic in Osaka. In October, a 24-year-old man dressed in a Joker costume from the Batman movies stabbed an elderly man and started a fire on a crowded train car in Tokyo, injuring more than a dozen people, according to a Kyodo News report.

(Image: AP/Pixabay)