Japan Police Arrests 69-year-old Man Trying To Start Fire On Bullet Train: Report

Japan police have arrested a man on suspicion of trying to start a fire on a Shinkansen bullet train in the country's southwest. The police arrested Kiyoshi Miyake, the 69-year-old man from the Fukuoka on the spot and reported no injuries on the train, told Kyodo News. Reportedly, the incident seemed to be inspired by the recent arson attack on a train in Tokyo on October 31.

According to the police, no injuries were reported on the train which was on the way from Hiroshima to Kagoshima-Chuo Station. The Shinkansen bullet train was running in Kumamoto Prefecture at the time of the incident around 8:40 am. As per the Kyodo News report, Kiyoshi Miyake 'wanted to imitate' the recent knife and arson attack on a train in Tokyo after he watched the news about it.

Japan police arrest man after attempt to start fire

As per the police, Miyake spread a liquid, set fire to a piece of paper using a lighter and dropped it on the floor. The fire resulted in a small burn on the floor and the train conductor alerted police, according to AP. The operator informed that around 30 people were on board the number 3 car when smoke could be witnessed inside the car, as per the Kyodo News report. The emergency buzzer was pressed which led to the emergency halt of the train. The passengers were shifted from number 3 car to another train car. The train reached its final destination at around 10:30 am. Operations of some of the bullet trains were temporarily suspended due to the incident.

The incident took place almost a week following a stabbing attack on a train in Tokyo. On October 31, the police arrested a man wearing a costume similar to Batman villain, the Joker who set fire on a Tokyo train car after stabbing a passenger, as per the report. Around 17 people were injured in the incident. The man, Kyota Hattori, told investigators that he loved Joker and wanted to kill people and be given the death penalty.

(Inputs from AP)

(Image: AP)