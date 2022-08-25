Japan Police Chief Resigns Over Shinzo Abe's Assassination, Admits 'security Lapses'

Accepting the flaws in police protection and taking responsibility for the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at a campaign speech last month, Japan's National Police Chief, Itaru Nakamura, on Thursday announced his resignation. This development came after the National Police Agency released a report highlighting the weaknesses in security that led to Abe's assassination on July 8 in Nara, in western Japan.

The Police Chief stated that to avoid a similar situation in the future, there was a need to have a new system. Nakamura asserted that he had taken the former Prime Minister's assassination 'seriously' and had submitted his resignation to the National Public Safety Commission.

Japan: National Police Chief announces his resignation over Shinzo Abe's murder

"In order to fundamentally reexamine guarding and never let this happen again, we need to have a new system," Nakamura told a news conference as he announced his decision to step down from his post. However, he did not reveal when his resignation would be official. An AP report suggests that he may leave his office on Friday.

Meanwhile, the main accused who was held with a gun at the assassination site, Tetsuya Yamagami, is currently undergoing a mental evaluation until late November. While speaking to the media, Yamagami revealed that he killed Abe because of the former leader's deeper connection with Unification Church, which he hated.

NPA releases Shinzo Abe assassination investigation report

According to the investigation report released by the NPA on Thursday, security officials deployed to protect Abe neglected potential danger coming from behind him and merely focused on risks during his movement from the site of his speech to his vehicle.

The report further stated that inadequacies in the command system and lack of communication among several key police officials led to their lack of attention to the suspect's movement, which led to the fatal shooting. It underscored that none of the security officers assigned to immediate protection of Abe caught the alleged gunman, who had already reached 7 metres (yards) after shooting at the former Japanese leader with a long homemade double-barrel gun.

Image: AP

With Inputs from AP