Japan Police Suspect 61-year-old Male Patient Of Arson In Osaka That Killed At Least 24

A 61-year-old male patient is suspected of setting fire at a mental clinic in Japan's Osaka city which killed at least 24 people on December 17. The Osaka investigation team searched the house of the suspect after they found the man's registration card for the clinic during a search of a place related to him.

"The man could be a suspect. A small fire broke out at the man's house around half an hour before the building fire, where a patient registration card was discovered," an investigator told The Associated Press (AP). The suspect is said to be one of the three survivors who were in critical condition. The police stated that they are yet to detain anyone and that they are waiting for the suspect to recover.

According to witnesses, a man entered the clinic in downtown Osaka with a paper bag, which he dumped on the floor and kicked close to a heater near the reception counter. A liquid poured out, caught fire, and engulfed the entire floor in flames and smoke, AP reported citing Japanese media.

The report further revealed that the victims gasped for air and struggled to find their way out of the clinic, which was located in an 8-storey building. There was only one route out to escape, as emergency stairs and elevator were located outside the clinic.

27 people found in state of cardiac arrest

On Saturday, police and firefighters returned to the spot in Kitashinchi, Osaka's main business centre. Authorities are looking into how the smoke filled the room so rapidly and entrapped the victims. According to officials, the building has never been in breach of fire prevention rules before.

The fire was put out with the help of more than 70 fire engines. According to the Osaka city fire department, firefighters initially found 27 people in a state of cardiac arrest, three of whom were resuscitated at hospitals.

Similar incidents in Japan

In 2019, an attacker invaded the Kyoto Animation studio in 2019 and set it on fire, killing 36 people and injuring several others. The incident had stunned Japan, and anime fans all across the world expressed their sorrow.

Apart from this, a deliberate attempt to set ablaze a building in Tokyo's Kabukicho killed 44 people in 2001, making it the country's worst recorded case of arson in modern times.

(With inputs from AP)

Image: AP