Japan: Protests Held Outside Chinese Embassy On Anniversary Of Tiananmen Square Massacre

Social activists gathered in large numbers to protest outside the Chinese Embassy in Tokyo, Japan, on the anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre. The demonstration was joined by Japanese citizens, Tibetans, Uyghurs, Mongolians, and other groups who raised slogans against the Communist regime of China and showed placards that read, "Never forget the Tiananmen Square Massacre."

The demonstrators not only remembered the horrific Tiananmen Square incident, but also highlighted some of China's major issues, such as alleged genocide in Xinjiang, suppression of the mother tongue in Inner Mongolia, cultural genocide in Tibet, and violation of basic rights of speech and expression in Hong Kong, among others.

Protestors to hold candlelight vigil for Tiananmen victims

As per reports, the protest will conclude later in the day with a candlelight march to remember those who were killed in Beijing during the early days of June 1989 and the thousands who are still receiving harsh treatment or are held hostage by the Chinese government. According to Human Rights Watch (HRW), the Chinese government agents have also tried to intimidate Tiananmen student leaders outside of China.

Notably, the Chinese authorities have been ignoring domestic and international calls for justice for the Tiananmen Massacre and have been accused of continuous atrocities against Uyghur Muslims in Xinjian.

Tiananmen Square massacre

The Tiananmen Square Massacre is one of the darkest incidents in the history of human rights abuse. Also called the June 4 incident, it is a series of demonstrations that broke out in 1989 against systematic suppression by Beijing. The mass protests were a result of the growing resentment among youngsters and anti-government demonstrators who sought political and economic reforms in China. The students'-led movement called for more individual rights and freedoms, which triggered the hardliners of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). The protests were catalysed by the death of Hu Yaobang, then General-Secretary of CCP who promoted democratic and liberal reforms.

On the day of his funeral on April 22, thousands descended on Tiananmen Square calling for immediate amelioration of existing social and political policies. Over 50 days, protests of varied sizes continued at the square. After several thwarted attempts, the CCP finally launched a heinous crackdown on the protestors. On June 3 and 4, 1989, the People's Liberation Army (PLA) raided the protest sites with tanks and armed troops with a motive to curtail further protests at any cost. According to US-based reports, the area was cleared by the morning after the troops carried out sporadic shootings. The event was labelled "massacre" shortly after.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: ANI)