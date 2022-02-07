Japan Protests Russia Over Missile Exercise Near Disputed Kunashiri Islands

Japan on Monday, February 7 lodged a protest against the Russian federation after a detachment of war vessels of Moscow’s Pacific Fleet sailing through to La Perouse Strait close to the Sea of Okhotsk, resonated navigation warnings for entering disputed Kunashiri Island on Tuesday, which Russia calls Southern Kurils. Moscow maintains that the island is legally a part of the Russian Federation after Tokyo surrendered it after World War II in August 1945. Japan, whereas, accuses Kremlin of unlawfully seizing the islands and the two countries hadn’t reached a post-war peace treaty despite the Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s pledge to resolve the row with Russia.

Kunashir islands, known as Kunashiri in Japanese, Iturup (Etorofu), Shikotan, and the rocky Habomai islets, the group of four highly contested islands between the two nations, stretch a few kilometres off the north coast of Hokkaido (Japan) and separate the Sea of Okhotsk and the Pacific Ocean. The region is laden with challenging ice conditions and sits atop a seismic region in the Pacific known as the “Ring of Fire,” which comprises over 100 volcanoes, most of them still active.

On Monday, as Russian Defense forces carried out as part of a planned naval exercise led by Fleet Commander Admiral Sergei Avakyants near the region of the disputed islands, cutting its way through the ice fields that took over two days, Japan reacted strongly to the Russian military drills. Russian Air Force Pilots of Ka-27PS carrier-based helicopters of the Naval Aviation of the Pacific Fleet conducted the air monitoring of the frozen region along the route of the war vessels, which were seen escorted by the icebreaker Kapitan Khlebnikov.

Russia’s Defense ministry shared the footage of the ship sailing in the Sea of Okhotsk as it wrote, “Overcoming the area with difficult ice conditions was carried out as part of a planned naval exercise.”

Russia's 'armament' of four disputed islands 'not acceptable': Japan cabinet

Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno announced that he registered the protest with the Russian government ahead of the target practice exercises scheduled for Tuesday, February 8 through March 1 in the sea southeast of Kunashiri Island. Late Monday, the Russian military test-fired some missiles near the Northern Territories of Japan and the country’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

"Russia's further armament of the four northern islands conflicts with Japan's stance and is not acceptable," Matsuno, the top government spokesman, said at a news conference. "We have conveyed that we are closely following Russian military's activities in areas around our country, including the Northern Territories.”

Press Conference by Chief Cabinet Secretary Matsuno (February 7)

-PM https://t.co/1JIbzpxKcc — PM's Office of Japan (@JPN_PMO) February 7, 2022

“It is truly regrettable that 76 years after the war, the Northern Territories issue remains unresolved and a peace treaty has not been signed by Japan and Russia,” Japanese Prime Minister Kishida had told a news conference. “I will tenaciously advance negotiations in accordance with (bilateral) agreements made so far,” including one in 2018,” he stressed.

Japan’s cabinet meanwhile protested Russia’s belligerent move. "Russia has issued a warning that it will carry out firing practice from February 8 in the area southeast of the Kunashiri Island," the head of Japanese Cabinet Matsuno told a presser, according to TASS. "We protested to Russia through diplomatic channels,” he stated. "We view the increase of Russia’s military presence on the four Northern Territories (which Japan refers to as the southern part of the Kurils) as unacceptable," the Chief Cabinet Secretary said, stressing that "this contradicts the government’s position.”

Japanese Coast Guard is also expected to warn the Russian vessels about the dangers of sailing into the disputed islands, that Tokyo claims as sovereign. As per the Sankei Shimbun newspaper, though, Russia had already sent a notice to Tokyo about holding military drills in the vast frozen area near Japan’s island of Hokkaido, which includes the Kurils and the La Perouse Strait.