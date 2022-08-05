Japan Puts Air Force On Alert After Chinese Military Drones Spotted Near Okinawa: Report

The Japanese Defence Ministry stated that the country's Air Force was put on alert after at least two Chinese military drones were spotted flying near the Sakishima Islands in Okinawa Prefecture on Thursday, August 4. According to the ministry, the drones were likely to be a part of the massive military drills that China launched in the air and waters surrounding Taiwan. Although there was no intrusion into Japanese airspace, the country responded by launching fighter jets from its Air Self-Defense Force, The Japan News reported.

A surveillance-attack drone and a reconnaissance drone were reportedly launched from the East China Sea, according to the Japanese Defence Ministry. It further stated that both drones followed a virtually identical path, although at different times. The ministry went on to say that they flew southward over the Pacific Ocean before making a U-turn south of the Sakishima Islands. Subsequently, they took the same path to head back to the East China Sea, the ministry noted.

Japan raises concern over China's military action

Meanwhile, Japan has also voiced concern over Chinese military action in the Asia Pacific region. Earlier on Thursday, August 4, China fired five ballistic missiles that landed at Japan's exclusive economic zone. According to Japanese Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi, it was the first time a Chinese military ballistic missile ever landed within the waters. "This is a grave issue that concerns our country's national security and the safety of the people," Kishi said, as per Kyodo News. Meanwhile, a diplomatic protest was lodged against the incident to the Chinese government by Japan.

China's military drills around Taiwan

Earlier on Thursday, China launched one of its largest military drills around Taiwan following the visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on August 2. The Chinese administration announced that military drills were being conducted in six zones encircling Taiwan by its navy, air force, and other agencies. As part of military drills, China also carried out "precise missile strikes" in the Taiwan Strait and the waters off Taiwan's eastern coast. Meanwhile, Taiwan's Defence Ministry claimed that numerous warships and fighter aircraft had crossed the Taiwan Strait's median line as after China launched the exercises.

Image: AP